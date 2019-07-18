Jazz coaching icon Jerry Sloan reportedly 'dying' as he battles Parkinson's, dementia

Jerry Sloan's health is reportedly in steep decline. (Getty)

A report from the Salt Lake Tribune delivered somber news about the health of former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan.

The 77-year-old Hall of Famer is dying as his health declines while he suffers from Parkinson’s disease and dementia, columnist Gordon Monson reports.

“He is dying,” a source familiar with Sloan’s condition told Monson.

From Monson’s report:

Sloan’s double-barreled afflictions hit him a fistful of years ago, and he battled on. Their effects now are worsening. Every day is different for him, some better than others, most not so good. It’s basically a slide into oblivion. He’s frail. He’s physically and mentally limited. Around the clock care is required for him. Although, in the more recent past the old coach has been able to attend Jazz games, he will go no more.

Sloan went public with ailments 3 years ago

Sloan disclosed his illnesses publicly with the Tribune in 2016 as his symptoms became noticeable.

"I don't want people feeling sorry for me," Sloan said in 2016.

Sloan’s coaching record

Sloan coached the Jazz from 1988 to 2011, leading the team to its only two NBA Finals appearances in 1997 and 1998. There, the Jazz teams featuring Karl Malone and John Stockton lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls both times.

Prior to joining the Jazz, Sloan was the head coach of the Bulls from 1979 to 1982. He spent four seasons as an assistant with the Jazz before taking over as head coach.

Sloan retired with a 1,221-803 regular-season coaching record with 1,127 of those wins recorded with the Jazz. He’s the fourth all-time winningest coach in NBA history, recently being passed by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Sloan also played 11 seasons in the NBA from 1965 to 1976, 10 with the Chicago Bulls. A 6-5 shooting guard and small forward, Sloan made two All-Star teams and was named to the NBA All-Defensive team six times.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009 alongside Stockton.

