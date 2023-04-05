Jazz Chisholm Jr. leaves Marlins-Twins finale with an injury. Here’s what we know so far

Jazz Chisholm Jr. writhed on the field in pain after an unsuccessful headfirst steal in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday in South Florida and left the Miami Marlins’ series finale with the Minnesota Twins with an apparent injury.

After he got up, the Bahamian superstar was flexing his right hand as he walked off the field with a trainer. Chisholm’s left shoulder and head collided with Kyle Farmer’s left leg on the attempt.

The Marlins did not immediately provide an update on Chisholm’s injury.

Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz took over in center field to start the second inning in Miami, replacing Chisholm, who is transitioning from second base to the outfield this year.

Chisholm, 25, collected only his fourth hit of the year in the first inning when he laced a single into right field. He then attempted his first steal of the year, but mistimed the jump and Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez threw to second to get Chisholm. The All-Star is batting just .191 so far this season with one double and one home run.

Outfielder Jorge Soler, the batter at the plate when Chisholm was caught stealing, hit a solo home run just moments later to give the Marlins an early one-run lead at loanDepot park.

Chisholm is the third key contributor for Miami to sustain an injury in the last three days. On Monday, both utility infielder Joey Wendle and starting pitcher Johnny Cueto sustained injuries, and both landed on the injured list Tuesday.

The Marlins begin their first road trip of the season when the face the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field. It’s Opening Day for the Mets in New York.

It’s a two-city trip for Miami, with three games in Queens — with a day off Friday — and then three against the Phillies in Philadelphia, followed by another off day. The Marlins won’t be back home until April 14.

Starting pitcher Edward Cabrera will make his second start of the season for Miami to kick off the road trip, facing Mets pitcher Tylor Megill.