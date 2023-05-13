Jazz Chisholm Jr. injured in Miami Marlins’ loss to Cincinnati Reds

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was trying to make a play, trying to end the eighth inning and keep the Miami Marlins level with the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

What happened has the Marlins collectively holding their breath.

Chisholm collided with the wall in left-center field at loanDepot park on Henry Ramos’ go-ahead RBI double in the Marlins’ 6-5 loss to the Reds — Miami’s first one-run loss of the season after winning their first 12 games decided by one run — and remained down on the warning track for an extended period of time.

Chisholm ultimately left the game, hobbling gingerly with head athletic trainer Lee Meyer and manager Skip Schumaker by his side. He winced in pain as Meyer applied pressure near his right foot/ankle.

It was the final blow of an eventful day for the Marlins (19-21).

Sandy Alcantara was charged with six earned runs over 7 2/3 innings. Three came on a Jake Fraley home run in the fifth. The other three came in that eighth inning. It started with Fraley tying the game on an RBI single, then Ramos’ RBI double on the play in which Chisholm was injured before Stuart Fairchild’s RBI single against Matt Barnes that scored Wil Meyers, who pinch-ran for Ramos, capped scoring in the frame for the Reds (18-21).

Alcantara’s ERA is now 4.91 through eight starts this season.

The Marlins scored their runs on a Yuli Gurriel RBI single in the fourth, home runs from Bryan De La Cruz in the sixth and Chisholm in the seventh, a Peyton Burdick RBI single in the seventh and Luis Arraez RBI double in the ninth.

And Burdick only entered the game because Jesus Sanchez left after the first inning with right hamstring soreness after making a diving grab to rob Tyler Stephenson of a hit. Sanchez had previously experienced hamstring discomfort in the ninth inning of the Marlins’ 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.