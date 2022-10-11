Jazz Chisholm Jr. essentially a lock, but Marlins have decisions to make with rest of infield

Jordan McPherson
·5 min read
Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

With the Miami Marlins’ 2022 season in the books, it’s time to start taking stock on where the organization stands, where improvements need to be made and how that can be done. Over the course of this week, the Miami Herald will break down the team by position groups. Today, the focus is on the infield.

The Marlins have plenty of players under team control to make up their infield for 2023. As for exact roles, those remain undefined. Plus, with a large contingent of players in this group in arbitration and due pay raises, some decisions will have to be made.

Who’s on first?

If solely talking defense, the answer would be Lewin Diaz. His five defensive runs saved last season according to Fangraphs were tied for the third most among MLB first basemen despite Diaz only playing 410 innings.

But Diaz still has yet proven his worth offensively at a position that needs offensive production. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter has a career .181 batting average with a .567 OPS, 13 home runs, 27 RBI and a 28.9-percent strikeout rate over 343 career plate appearances. Diaz is out of minor-league options, so a decision on his role has to be made next year.

Internally, Garrett Cooper is the other primary option. He’s a steady hitter when healthy with a career .274 average and .788 OPS but has yet to complete a full season without an injured list stint. He finished 2022 on the IL with a fractured pinkie finger. Cooper is under team control for one more season and is projected to make about $4.1 million in arbitration.

Elsewhere in the organization, Charles Leblanc got four starts at first base down the stretch with the front office wanting to get a look at him there after he primarily played second and third base after being called up. Jerar Encarnacion, while primarily a corner outfielder, has played first base at the minor-league level. And shortstop Miguel Rojas can also play the position.

Free agent options this offseason would include Josh Bell, Jose Abreu, Brandon Belt, Yuli Gurriel, Anthony Rizzo (should he opt out), Eric Hosmer (should he opt out), Carlos Santana and Miguel Sano (should a club option be declined).

Versatility over positional stability

As for the other three positions around the diamond, the Marlins have placed a value on players who can handle multiple positions instead of being locked into one spot.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., when healthy, is Miami’s primary second baseman. He led the team in just about every main offensive category last season before being sidelined for the season with a stress fracture in his lower back — and that was while playing through a torn meniscus as well.

As for the rest of the infielders still under team control...

Joey Wendle made starts at second base, shortstop and third base last season. He has a $6.3 million mutual option or $75,000 buyout. Should that option not be agreed upon, Wendle is still under team control for one year, with his arbitration value projected at $5.4 million.

Rojas is a contender to be the National League’s Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop and has one more year on his two-year, $10 million contract. He played through a right wrist injury the entire second half of the season, which impacted his final offensive numbers.

Brian Anderson had his season chopped up due to injuries for a second consecutive year. He finished hitting just .222 with a .657 OPS, both career-low marks, over 98 games and ended up primarily playing right field instead of third base down the stretch as Miami opted to protect his left shoulder that he has injured three times over the past two seasons. He is entering his final year of team control and projected to make $5.2 million.

Leblanc was a bright spot offensively after making his MLB debut on July 30. He safely reached base in each of his first 13 games and had multiple hits in 12 of 48 games while finishing with a .263 average and .724 OPS. He looked most comfortable defensively at second base but held his own at third base, as well.

Jordan Groshans, acquired at the Aug. 2 trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays for relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop as well as a low-level catcher prospect, hit .262 with a .619 OPS in 17 games after making his MLB debut on Sept. 13 and held his own defensively at third base. His big-league sample size is the smallest of the group but he should enter spring training competing for a roster spot.

Jon Berti saw his role increase this year when both Wendle and Anderson were sidelined with injuries and kept that expanded role when both returned. He led MLB with 41 stolen bases and continued to excel as Miami’s do-it-all super-utility player. He is projected to make about $2.4 million in arbitration next season.

It’s unlikely the Marlins will make a big splash here, even though the free agent market is expected to be packed, especially at shortstop (Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and potentially Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa pending their opt out decisions).

In the system

Outside of first baseman Troy Johnston and shortstop Nasim Nunez, who finished the 2022 season in Triple A Jacksonville and Double A Pensacola respectively, most of the Marlins’ top infielder prospects are in the lower minors. That group includes 2022 first-round pick Jacob Berry (No. 3 per MLB Pipeline; Single A Jupiter), Jose Salas (No. 5, High A Beloit), Yiddi Cappe (No. 6, Jupiter), Kahlil Watson (No. 7, Jupiter), Ian Lewis (No. 14, Jupiter) and Cody Morissette (No. 20, Beloit).

Between Stallings and Fortes, Miami Marlins could have stability at catcher

Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Golf roundup: Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour

    CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England is an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th attempt, closing with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship on Sunday. Ewart Shadoff started the final round at The Saticoy Club with a four-shot lead, and that was gone in eight holes as Paula Reto of South Africa started strong. They were tied with four holes to play when Reto made back-to-back bogeys to fall back, and Shadoff played mistake-free down the stretch. She ended up

  • Cantlay misses out on 59 and shares Vegas lead with Tom Kim

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came within one putt of a 59 on Saturday, instead matching his low score on the PGA Tour for a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open. If the third round was any indication, anything goes on the TPC Summerlin high above the Las Vegas Strip. Cantlay had five birdies in his opening six holes, and then poured it on again down the stretch with five birdies in a six-hole stretch that put him on the cusp of

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is