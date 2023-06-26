Jazz Chisholm Jr. is back after month-plus on IL. And more Miami Marlins roster moves

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s stint on the injured list is officially over.

The Miami Marlins on Monday activated their starting center fielder from the IL and added him back to the active roster. He is already with the team in Boston and will be available when the team begins its three-game series with the Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Chisholm last played a game for the Marlins on May 13. He exited that game in the eighth inning after colliding with the wall in left-center field at loanDepot park trying to make an inning-ending play.

The collision resulted in Chisholm getting turf toe and it sidelined him right as he was starting to get into a groove offensively. Chisholm had hits in five of six games before going on the IL. On the season, Chisholm is hitting .229 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, 14 stolen bases and 16 runs scored through 39 games played.

After more than a month rehabbing under the close watch of the Marlins’ training and medical staff, Chisholm spent all of last week on rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to get ready for his return this week.

More roster moves

Chisholm was one of two players the Marlins activated from the injured list on Monday. The other: Third baseman Jean Segura, who has been out with a left hamstring strain.

In order to add both players to the active roster, Miami optioned infielder Jacob Amaya and utility player Garrett Hampson to Triple A Jacksonville.

Additionally, Miami claimed right-handed pitcher Eli Villalobos off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and assigned him to Double A Pensacola. It’s a reunion, considering the Marlins designated Villalobos for assignment on April 9 and he was claimed by Pittsburgh two days later. Adding Villalobos fills Miami’s 40-man roster.