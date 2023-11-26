Jazz use big fourth quarter to rally past Pelicans for 105-100 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Utah Jazz to a 105-100 comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

The Pelicans (9-8) rested Zion Williamson, who had averaged 27.3 points over his last four games, and fell to 1-3 without their star forward.

The Jazz (5-11) were missing their two top scorers, Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (illness), but won by committee as rookie Keyonte George scored 15 and Kelly Olynyk added 13.

New Orleans had won three in a row and five of six but ran out of gas against the Jazz, who outscored the Pelicans 37-23 in the fourth quarter.

Simone Fontecchio, who had 10 points, made a driving layup to give the Jazz a 103-95 lead with 1:11 to play.

The Pelicans made a last-gasp rally and had a chance to tie the game, but Dyson Daniels traveled with 9.9 seconds left and George made two free throws with 5.7 remaining to seal the win.

Utah snapped a four-game skid. The teams play against Monday in Salt Lake City.

Coming off a late Friday night game in Los Angeles against the Clippers, the Pelicans faded when the Jazz finally found their offense after committing 24 turnovers.

The Jazz chose to double Brandon Ingram, who had 26 points, and let other Pelicans players step up and make them pay. No one could.

Olynyk’s 3-pointer with 7:46 remaining capped a 19-7 run to give the Jazz their first lead since the first quarter.

The Pelicans led most of the game – by as many as 13 points – and had a 77-66 advantage late in the third quarter.

Jordan Hawkins, who had 20 points of his 25 points in the first half, paced the Pelicans to a 53-43 halftime lead.

With unfamiliar groupings and substitutions, the Jazz shot 34% and had 15 turnovers in the first half.

Walker Kessler missed seven games with an elbow injury he actually sustained in the season opener and needed to rest to heal.

Looking for a spark after losing eight of their last 10 games, Utah started seldom-used Kris Dunn and Omer Yurtseven, along with Fontecchio.

Matthew Coles, The Associated Press