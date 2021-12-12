Jazz beat Wizards 123-98, extend winning streak to 7 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to seven games with a 123-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 13 rebounds off the bench as the Jazz completed a perfect four-game East Coast trip.

Mitchell shot 4 for 9 from long distance, while Gobert and Whiteside combined to go 17 of 19 from the floor as Utah took control in the third quarter after trailing by a point at halftime.

The Jazz entered Saturday three games back of Western Conference leaders Phoenix and Golden State.

Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards, who lost for the fourth time in five games and for the ninth time in 14 after a fast start to the season. Daniel Gafford added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Washington.

Washington led 51-50 at the break after a first half that included six ties and 11 lead changes. The Wizards were within three before the Jazz closed the third quarter on a 13-4 run.

Mitchell hit a driving layup, fed Whiteside for an alley-oop, then dunked during the stretch that gave Utah its first double-digit lead, 77-67.

Mike Conley put the Jazz up by double figures for good on a possession later, before feeding Gobert for a layup that made it 81-69 at the end of the quarter.

Jazz: Converted nine alley-oop dunks ... Their halftime deficit was their first during the win streak. ... Gobert's double-double was his 20th of the season.

Wizards: Gafford's double-double was his fourth of the season and the first since he had three in a row from Nov. 27-Dec. 1. ... F Kyle Kuzma was placed into the NBA's health and safety protocols before the game.

Jazz: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Wizards: Visit Denver on Monday.

Ian Nicholas Quillen, The Associated Press