Jazz Up Your Basic Scrambled Eggs With Refried Beans

scrambled eggs and refried beans - Guajillo studio/Shutterstock

For protein lovers, a hearty plate of eggs is a great way to start the day. While the numbers vary based on the size, two scrambled eggs can generally pack in as much as 14 grams of protein. Fueling with a protein-packed meal can make for a burst of morning energy that'll keep you going until it's time for lunch.

Scrambled eggs are great for a lot of reasons beyond protein, but if you don't often switch up your cooking technique, it's easy to get bored of them anyway. Changing up how you cook this breakfast favorite is a start, but combining them with another protein-packed food is another way to reignite your taste buds. If you're looking for a new complement to go with your eggs, try jazzing up your basic scramble with refried beans.

These two foods are already a well-known pairing as they're some of the main components of huevos rancheros. Still, you don't have to assemble a whole lineup of ingredients to have a hearty and delicious start to the day. The main players of huevos rancheros come packed with enough flavor and protein to stand apart all on their own.

Read more: 14 Liquids To Add To Scrambled Eggs (And What They Do)

Why This Simple Duo Works So Well

spatula mixing eggs in pan - Web Photographeer/Getty Images

Refried beans are usually made with pinto beans, which boast a soft texture and mild taste. Black beans are sometimes used too, but they are less common. Much like avocado, refried beans serve as a great base for scrambled eggs because the two complement each other well with their similar flavor profiles and mouthfeels.

Both scrambled eggs and refried beans are packed full of protein, so they offer the added benefit of being a healthy combination. Together, they also boast high levels of fiber, iron, and many different types of antioxidants.

This meal is super easy to make as it simply requires you to scramble some eggs and heat up a can of beans. Still, it is important to note that health components aside, beans and eggs are not always packed with a whole lot of flavor on their own. That means this easy breakfast can serve as a great base for some of your favorite seasonings, sauces, and vegetables.

Story continues

Elevate Your Scrambled Eggs And Beans With These Additions

scrambled eggs and refried beans - Guajillo Studio/Shutterstock

While some store-bought cans of refried beans already come with seasonings like garlic and cumin, that's not the case for all. If you want to ensure that your breakfast is novel, healthy, and delicious all at the same time, it's a good idea to have some spices on hand to truly elevate a plate of scrambled eggs and refried beans. (Or hey, you can always try making everything from scratch too.)

For starters, seasoning this duo with plenty of salt and pepper is a must. Other seasonings like cumin, paprika, and chili powder are also commonly used to level up refried beans. Throw in a handful of sliced onions or jalapeños to add a spicy edge to this dish. Hot sauce, sour cream, and other sauces work well too. Whatever else you want to add to truly make this protein-packed breakfast shine is up to you, so experiment and enjoy.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.