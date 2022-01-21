Jazz Aviation Named One of Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2022

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for the tenth consecutive year.

"We are honoured to be recognized once again as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People. This award highlights our commitment to providing young people with a meaningful and enjoyable place to start and grow their careers," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "While the pandemic has impacted all of us, we've taken steps to adapt how we operate in order to continue providing valuable and engaging work experiences for our younger employees."

Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition organized by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. This special designation recognizes employers that offer the nation's best workplaces, programs, and initiatives to attract and retain younger people entering the workforce.

Areas examined when evaluating each employer include, mentorship and training programs as well as career management programs.

Jazz was selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for programs such as the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program, which provides scholarships and direct employment opportunities to students enrolled in pilot and flight attendant programs at various post-secondary institutions. Jazz was also recognized for offering scholarships to students enrolled in Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) programs at local community colleges and for providing mentoring to apprentice AMEs.

This recognition comes just days after Jazz was announced as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner, being recognized as one of the top 10 best places to work in Canada in 2022.

