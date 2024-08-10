Jazmin Sawyers: Michael Johnson’s plan to shake up athletics has one glaring flaw

Long jumper Jazmin Sawyers has challenged Michael Johnson's plan for a new athletics competition that will exclude field events - Tim Clayton - Corbis

Long jumper Jazmin Sawyers may be Michael Johnson’s BBC colleague at these Olympic Games, but she is not on board with his plans to “revolutionise athletics”.

Sprint legend Johnson launched the details for his new athletics league in June, Grand Slam Track, and is hoping to change the fortune of a sport struggling for finances and the spotlight.

The problem is it excludes all field events, and Sawyers - who is commentating for the BBC in Paris, after injury curtailed her from competing for Team GB - says it is a major flaw in Johnson’s plan.

“I think it’s a great concept, I do, but think it’s short-sighted to assume people don’t want to see the field [events],” Sawyers says. “He talks about revolutionising the sport, but in its current iteration, that’s not happening. The sport is athletics, that’s the sport that’s given him the life that he has. It’s not just running - it’s track and field. He’s got Carl Lewis on board with it - but half of Carl’s prowess was as a long jumper.

“If you care about the sport, I think it makes sense to bring the whole sport with you - because I do think it’s a great concept. He’s missing a trick. It will be a better product if you find a way to include field events.”

Sprinter Michael Johnson has said he wants to revolutionise athletics with his planned Grand Slam Track competition - CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Starting in April 2025, Johnson’s glossy, new competition will have a prize pot of $12.6 million split across four meets each year - in a similar way to golf and tennis’s Grand Slam events.

The top athletes will be paid a base salary as well as compete for up to $100,000 in prize money - more than three times what Diamond League champions are paid across 15 events. The aim is to create rivalries and interest, and one way Johnson aims to do that is by having only one race taking place at any one time.

‘We are better together’

So far, so good. But his decision not to include field events is a bold shift, and former Olympic champion heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill voiced her own doubts about it on The Sports Agents podcast last month. Like Sawyers, she supported the concept, but worried that it might deter young athletes from pursuing field events.

Sawyers wants a chance to catch Johnson in Paris to put her thoughts to him, and would even love to have a good-natured debate about it on the BBC’s Olympic coverage. “I want to get on the sofa with him live, I want to talk to him about it, but I haven’t had that chance yet,” she says jovially. “He’s given so many different reasons why he hasn’t included them but I want to talk to him and ask him what really is it? And let me convince you that it makes business sense to include field.”

Sat in the media room at the Stade de France, Sawyers, 30, is right at home. Despite her injury misfortune, she is looking on the bright side, talking animatedly and at pace ahead of starting her shift at the evening session.

Sawyers is a self-confessed athletics nerd and fan. Though she may only have commentated a handful of times before these Games, she has been a popular addition to the BBC’s coverage, full of insight as a current athlete. When it comes to the future of her sport, she wants to have her say too.

“The format Michael proposes is where athletes have got to commit to a certain amount of meets, and I can tell you you’ll get bigger stars if you include field - because sprinters don’t often like to commit to things, they pull out of races a lot of the time,” she says.

“Some people in track events don’t meet until major champs - they avoid each other. But the best in the world in field are happy to compete all the time. We need a consistent, reliable league that’s easy to follow, where you can root for your favourite athletes - we need that. So why won’t you bring us with you? And I know it’s not his responsibility to do everything, but if he’s talking about revolutionising the sport, which sport? As a whole we are better together.”

Jazmin Sawyers suffered an Achilles' tendon rupture in April that has kept her from competing at the Paris Games - REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Just over a year ago, Sawyers was flying high after breaking the seven-metre mark at the Istanbul Indoor European Championships, where she won her maiden major senior title. Paris should have been her third Olympics, but she suffered an Achilles’ tendon rupture in April.

Not one for wallowing, within 24 hours Sawyers was seeking out a broadcast opportunity and embracing the “second-best” scenario. She excitedly shows me her “broadcast nails”, complete with nail art of tiny yellow BBC Sport microphones and the Stade de France’s purple track.

She admits to allowing herself “one sad day” - the morning that she should have been competing in the long jump qualifying - but otherwise has loved her time on commentary, alongside Steve Backley.

Reporting on Armand “Mondo” Duplantis’s electric world-record pole vault performance was a particular highlight, and Sawyers said the potential for field events was on full display.

“When Mondo was going for his gold and world record, the whole crowd was staying,” she said. People love field events. That’s a good example, but a better example is the decathlon pole vault the other day. Nobody is breaking a world record in the pole vault during the decathlon. But the crowd all stayed until the end of the session.”

She argues that field events form a huge part of the appeal of athletics, which is the most wide-reaching sports at the Olympics: “You can find an event for almost every body in athletics,” she said. “It’s the most global sport - we’ve had people this Games winning their country’s first ever Olympic medals. If you get rid of field, you lose that.

If anything can be gleaned from Sawyers’ approach to these Games and her injury, it is that she is an eternal optimist. In that vein, she is hopeful Johnson’s viewpoint on field events can be swayed: “The great thing with it being his league is he gets to decide how it’s broadcast and how it works.

“He’s said it’s hard to make field events good on TV. Well, it’s hard to win gold medals, and he figured it out. You know?” she adds playfully. “I understand there are challenges, but I’m sure Michael can handle a challenge.”

