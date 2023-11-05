Jayson Tatum scores 10,000th career point with Celtics

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored his 10,000th career point in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 25-year-old Tatum is the youngest player in franchise history to score 10,000 points. The previous record holder was Antoine Walker, who was 26.

With 5:05 remaining in the quarter, Tatum drove into the lane, spun and converted the layup while drawing a foul on Brooklyn guard Cam Thomas. Thomas then knocked down the free throw to give Boston a 52-48 lead.

Tatum, drafted third overall in 2017, is averaging 29.8 points per game this season.

Denis P. Gorman, The Associated Press