Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser each score 25 as Celtics beat Hornets 118-104 for 11th win in 13 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Sam Hauser poured in 25 points on seven 3s and the Boston Celtics avenged an early season loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 118-104 victory on Monday night.

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and Derrick White had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who’ve won 11 of their last 13 games.

Hauser finished 7 of 11 from beyond the arc and the Celtics made 19 3s against the Hornets to avenge a 121-118 overtime loss on Nov. 20 when Miles Bridges hit a game-winning 3 with 6.6 seconds left.

Bridges paced the Hornets with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Grant Williams added 23 points and Brandon Miller 19 points.

Charlotte hung tough for awhile against Boston (59-16), which has already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

But the Celtics blew the game open in the third quarter, exerting its size advantage as Porzingis scored 11 points to help open a 16-point lead. Porzingis feasted on a Hornets team playing without 7-foot centers Nick Richards and Mark Williams.

Hauser then added two dagger 3s in the fourth quarter, stretching the lead to 19. He had five 3s in the second half.

The Celtics dominated the smaller Hornets on the glass 51-40, and grabbed three offensive rebounds on one fourth quarter possession before White scored on a driving layup to put Boston up 111-96 with 5:37 left in the game.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Hornets: Host Portland on Wednesday.

Steve Reed, The Associated Press