Jayson Tatum played with fracture in left wrist last season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Boston CelticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jayson TatumAmerican basketball playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said he played with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist at the end of last season. Tatum said he injured the wrist with about two months to play in the regular season. The Boston star said he reinjured the wrist in the second round of the playoffs when he was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Tatum said that reinjury occurred when he fell following a dunk that he found on by Antetokounmpo.
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1561458121196945410
https://twitter.com/AdamHimmelsbach/status/1561387823571148800
https://twitter.com/KeithSmithNBA/status/1561385334918750208
https://twitter.com/CTabatabaie/status/1561358553784492033
https://twitter.com/Sportando/status/1561265504895078400
https://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1561166677336793089
https://twitter.com/clutchfans/status/1561157466292948994
https://twitter.com/BrandonRahbar/status/1561155890899820545
https://twitter.com/Tsaltas46/status/1561082558514880513
https://twitter.com/Sportando/status/1560983964709445635
https://twitter.com/ChrisPalmerNBA/status/1560851532752441344