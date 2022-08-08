Jayson Tatum: ‘I learned that I’m 24 and one of the best players in the world’
“(I learned) that I’m 24 and one of the best players in the world and that I will compete against whoever and take on that challenge,” Tatum said. “In that same breath, I feel like there’s so much I could be better at, and I think that’s the exciting part. That I’m at where I’m at, where there’s so much more I can be, so much more I can learn and so many more experiences to go through.”
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
