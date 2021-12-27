Jayson Tatum joins long list of Celtics in COVID protocols

Marc Stein: The Celtics say Jayson Tatum has entered the league’s health and safety protocols after his previous well-chronicled battled with COVID-19 last season.

Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Latest from @SouichiTerada as Jayson Tatum joins eight other Celtics currently in NBA health and safety protocols masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:02 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jayson Tatum has gone into health and safety protocol.

He’s played every game this year and his 1210 minutes ranks 3rd in the NBA (Miles Bridges, Westbrook).

Celtics play in Minneapolis tonight, host the Clippers Wednesday and the Suns Friday. – 11:00 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum enters health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/celtics-jay… – 10:52 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Celtics say Jayson Tatum has entered the league’s health and safety protocols after his previous well-chronicled battled with COVID-19 last season. – 10:51 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jayson Tatum has entered Health and Safety protocols – 10:47 AM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics announce F Jayson Tatum has entered the Health and Safety protocol. He had COVID-19 in January. – 10:40 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum has entered the health and safety protocols and is OUT tonight at Minnesota. – 10:40 AM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Celtics say Jayson Tatum has entered health & safety protocols – 10:40 AM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Jayson Tatum has entered health & safety protocols, per the Celtics – 10:40 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum has entered health and safety protocols, according to the Celtics. – 10:40 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Celtics star Jayson Tatum has entered health and safety protocols. – 10:40 AM

More on this storyline

Tom Orsborn: Keldon, who had COVID last season, on the anxiety triggered by omicron wave: “It’s kind of scary. You never know if you have it or you don’t. You could be asymptomatic. So, you get a little nervous….I have my booster shot, so I’m doing everything I can do to protect myself.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / December 27, 2021

Shams Charania: The Portland Trail Blazers are up to seven players in COVID-19 health and safety protocols – new entries: Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 27, 2021

Chris Hine: Naz Reid also in health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / December 27, 2021