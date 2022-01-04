Jayson Tatum on Joe Johnson: We would have loved to keep him around

Jared Weiss: Tatum on Joe Johnson: “We all enjoyed the time that he was here…The ultimate professional and somebody a lot of us look up to and obviously, we would have loved to keep him around. I’m certain it was less about him and more about business.” Still watches Cs games and texts JT.

Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Tatum feels much better coming out of COVID protocol the second time: “I feel a lot better with everything. My quarantine was shorter, my body feels a lot better, comparing my first couple of days back practicing than last year when I first came back. So that’s a positive sign.” – 1:22 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Tatum on Joe Johnson: “We all enjoyed the time that he was here…The ultimate professional and somebody a lot of us look up to and obviously, we would have loved to kept him around. I’m certain it was less about him and more about business.”

Still watches Cs games and texts JT. – 1:04 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum says his body feels better now coming out of testing positive COVID-19 for second time compared to his symptoms last year. – 12:57 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Tatum says “my body feels a lot better … than last year when I came back, so that’s a positive sign” – 12:57 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

With Jayson Tatum and Rob Williams expected to return against the Spurs tomorrow night, Celtics will have fully healthy starting five available for first time since Dec. 13 win over Bucks. – 12:38 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says it doesn’t appear Jayson Tatum’s COVID case was as severe this time as it was last time, so there’s hope that he won’t have the same limitations. Says Tatum has had a few sessions to get his wind back and he has looked good in practice – 12:16 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Per Ime Udoka – Jayson Tatum and Enes Freedom returned to practice today – 12:08 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Enes Freedom and Jayson Tatum are back in practice per Ime Udoka. Jabari Parker was out with dental work and Aaron Nesmith is waiting to return negative texts before he hits the floor. – 12:08 PM

Story continues

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum and Enes Freedom both practiced today. – 12:07 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jayson Tatum and Enes K. Freedom are back – 12:07 PM

Joe Johnson @TheJoeJohnson7

It don’t stop 🙏🏾 Namaste! 😉 pic.twitter.com/OUFKZ2ei2c – 10:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka confirmed that Joe Johnson will not get another 10-day hardship with the Celtics. With players getting back from the protocols, there isn’t room to add Johnson for another 10 days.

Udoka did say Johnson still deserves a spot in the NBA, while praising his leadership. – 4:51 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka praises Joe Johnson for his time with the Celtics, but with the team finally getting clear of having several players in the protocols, he didn’t get another 10-day deal. Said he’s more than deserving of being in the NBA, and praised his leadership and preparation. – 4:47 PM

More on this storyline

Gary Washburn: Ime Udoka confirms Joe Johnson will not be back for a second 10-day contract. Said he still believes can play with the right opportunity #Celtics -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / January 2, 2022

Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says Joe Johnson still has a future in the NBA and they would have played him if they had more positives pop up. “Other than the coaches, he spoke up more than guys that have been here…He was always in JB or whoever else’s ear lending advice.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / January 2, 2022

Keith Smith: Joe Johnson: “The BIG3 was everything for me, man. Shoutout to Ice Cube for giving me the chance to put my skills on display. I probably wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that opportunity.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / December 23, 2021