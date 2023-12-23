Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics to a 145-108 rout of the Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown added 24 and the Boston Celtics kicked off their Christmas weekend in Southern California with a 145-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Jrue Holiday had 20 points and seven assists as the Celtics went 25 of 53 from 3-point range (47.2%) to win for the seventh time in eight games and for the 10th time in 12 games.

Boston shot 52.1% overall in the same arena where it will play a Christmas Day rivalry showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul George scored 21 points and James Harden added 14 points and 10 assists as the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard for a second consecutive game due to a left hip contusion. Los Angeles has lost both games following a nine-game win streak.

Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who were playing the first of four straight home games.

The Celtics held a 28-21 lead after one quarter, while setting the tone for the game with 18 attempts from 3-point range and making six. Boston’s shooting picked up in the second quarter. The Celtics went 9 of 15 (60%) from long distance while taking a 68-51 lead into the break.

Tatum avoided an injury scare in the second quarter and finished off a four-point play in the process when he made a 3-pointer with 4:19 remaining in the first half before rolling his left ankle when he stepped on the foot of Kobe Brown. He made the ensuing free throw for a 59-40 lead.

Boston increased its lead to 92-62 with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter on a pair of free throws from Tatum and cruised from there.

Neemias Queta had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics, who outrebounded the Clippers 60-39. Boston’s Derrick White scored 18 points after averaging 29 points over the previous two games.

Without Leonard as the focal point at both ends of the floor, the Clippers shot 46.1% from the floor and went 11 of 34 (32.4%) from 3-point range. Daniel Theis scored 15 points for Los Angeles, while Brandon Boston Jt. had 13 and Russell Westbrook 12.

The Celtics won without Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) for the third time in five games.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Clippers: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

