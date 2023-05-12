Jayson Tatum comes alive after brutal start, Celtics stun 76ers to force Game 7 in Boston

Jayson Tatum was nearing the end of a horrible offensive game. He started the game 0-for-11 from the field, missing all 10 shots he attempted in the first half.

He was 1-for-14 late in the fourth quarter, and the Boston Celtics trailed with their season on the line.

However, when the Celtics needed points, Tatum, an All-NBA wing, delivered. He found just enough offense late in the game to help the Boston Celtics force Game 7. Boston defeated Philadelphia 95-86 in Game 6 Thursday, setting up a winner-take-all finale in their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday in Boston.

Tatum finished with 19 points — 16 in the fourth — nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals. Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 22 points, and Jaylen Brown added 17 points.

Tatum’s consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth put the Celtics ahead 87-83, a lead they held onto in the final 3:35. He made two mores 3s in the fourth, giving the Celtics a 95-84 advantage.

Boston ended the game on a 14-3 run, and six of the seven Celtics players who played had at least six rebounds, leading to a 50-38 rebounding edge.

Game 7 has implications for both teams, who entered the playoffs with championship aspirations. The winner will play the winner of the Miam-New York series in the conference finals.

Boston owned a 16-point second quarter lead, squandered it and then rallied for the victory.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 26 points for the Sixers, who let a golden opportunity to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2001 slip away.

