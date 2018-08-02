Blue Jays suspend Pompey after altercation with Triple-A manager: report

Dalton Pompey reportedly was involved in an incident with the Buffalo Bisons’ manager. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have suspended Dalton Pompey without pay after an altercation with triple-A Buffalo Bisons’ manager Bobby Meacham, according to Sportsnet reporter Shi Davidi.

His punishment is the result of an incident on July 28th during a 2-1 win over Indianapolis.

It is unclear how this scuffle with the Bisons’ manager will affect Pompey’s standing within the organization. Pompey has dealt with a torn ligament in his left thumb this year which has limited the number of games he has played in triple-A to only 30. He’s slashed .291/.369/.476 in those appearances.

At the age of 25, one has to wonder where Pompey fits with the team’s plans moving forward. Closing in on the final year of his deal, there is a chance that the outfielder may not be re-signed by the team at the end of the year.

The switch hitter’s last stint with the Blue Jays lasted five games, and he produced an on-base percentage of .273.

