Jays seek another triumph over Red Sox for rare win streak

The Toronto Blue Jays have not won back-to-back games in nearly a month.

After evening their four-game home set with the Boston Red Sox, the Blue Jays will look for a rare winning streak Wednesday night.

A day after being routed 12-2 by Boston, Toronto rode a two-run homer and a three-run shot from rookie Rowdy Tellez to deliver its own rout of the reigning World Series champs, 10-3 on Tuesday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tellez, who has eight homers and 24 RBIs on the season, is batting .304 (7-for-23) during a six-game hitting streak.

While the Blue Jays have won three of five overall, they're 6-14 in their past 20 and haven't won two in a row since sweeping a three-game home series against the Oakland A's from April 26-28.

Toronto now is set to start Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 3.88 ERA), who appears ready after leaving his Friday start in a 10-2 Blue Jays win over the Chicago White Sox due to a blister on his right hand. Sanchez's night ended after just three innings and 54 pitches.

After yielding two runs, three hits, two walks and hitting a batter against the White Sox, Sanchez has a 6.30 ERA while going 0-3 in four May starts. It was a cold evening in Chicago, and it seems Sanchez's issues with blisters have surfaced in chilly temperatures. That shouldn't be a concern in the climate-controlled Rogers Centre.

"If you go back and look, I had a problem in Oakland (on April 21), and it started in Minnesota (April 16), where it was cold," Sanchez told the Blue Jays' official website. "I had a problem in Boston (April 11); it was cold. I had a problem in Chicago; it was cold. Hopefully, it can heat up and I'll get through it."

Story continues

In that outing against the Red Sox, Sanchez allowed four runs, but only one earned, five hits and four walks over five innings. He wasn't involved in the decision as Toronto lost 7-6.

Boston had won three straight road games and nine of its previous 11 away from home before Tuesday. Mitch Moreland, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit solo homers, but the Red Sox had the bases loaded twice with less than two outs and failed to score.

Moreland is batting .389 (7-for-18) with three homers against Toronto this season.

Boston's Rick Porcello (3-4, 4.80 ERA) will try a fifth time to earn his first road win of 2019. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA in four outings away from Fenway Park this season.

It was one pitch that tarnished Porcello's most recent start on Friday against the visiting Houston Astros. Two batters into the eighth inning, Porcello allowed a two-run homer to George Springer for the only runs he yielded before being pulled. Boston wound up losing 3-1.

"I've got to do a better job," Porcello said. "(Manager Alex Cora) trusted me to go out there in the eighth inning, and I've got to make better pitches at least."

Porcello went 0-1 with an 8.18 ERA in two starts at Toronto last season. For his career, he is 10-11 with a 5.55 ERA in 25 games (24 starts) vs. the Blue Jays.

Sanchez is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 20 career games (12 starts) against the Red Sox.

There is a chance Sanchez will have to deal with Boston slugger J.D. Martinez, who missed the first two of the series due to an illness.

"Hopefully it's only a 24-hour thing and he'll be back (Wednesday)," Cora said.

--Field Level Media