Jays manager's pre-game media availability interrupted by emergency alert test

MINNEAPOLIS — Blue Jays manager John Schneider was thrown a curveball Wednesday when his pre-game media availability was interrupted by a countrywide test of the emergency alert system.

Schneider was two minutes into his session with reporters at Target Field when loud alarm noises sounded on cellphones throughout the interview room.

A smiling Schneider took the brief interruption in stride. A second wave of alarm sounds came about 30 seconds later.

"This is a good omen I think," Schneider said with a smile. "It's got to be a good sign."

The Blue Jays are in must-win mode in their American League wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins. Game 2 in the best-of-three series was scheduled for later Wednesday.

The emergency alert system test was done to maintain and improve alert and warning capabilities throughout the country. Cellphone users got a notification message saying "No action is required by the public."

If the Blue Jays force a deciding third game in the series, it will be played Thursday at Minnesota.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press