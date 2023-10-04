Jays manager's pre-game media availability interrupted by emergency alert test
MINNEAPOLIS — Blue Jays manager John Schneider was thrown a curveball Wednesday when his pre-game media availability was interrupted by a countrywide test of the emergency alert system.
Schneider was two minutes into his session with reporters at Target Field when loud alarm noises sounded on cellphones throughout the interview room.
A smiling Schneider took the brief interruption in stride. A second wave of alarm sounds came about 30 seconds later.
"This is a good omen I think," Schneider said with a smile. "It's got to be a good sign."
The Blue Jays are in must-win mode in their American League wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins. Game 2 in the best-of-three series was scheduled for later Wednesday.
The emergency alert system test was done to maintain and improve alert and warning capabilities throughout the country. Cellphone users got a notification message saying "No action is required by the public."
If the Blue Jays force a deciding third game in the series, it will be played Thursday at Minnesota.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.
