Jays' Guerrero hits 2nd HR of game after hand bloodied at 1B

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • A trainer helps Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who injured his hand during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    1/4

    Blue Jays Yankees Baseball

    A trainer helps Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who injured his hand during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures in the direction of the ball he hit for a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. After review the call on the field for a home run was upheld. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    2/4

    Blue Jays Yankees Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures in the direction of the ball he hit for a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. After review the call on the field for a home run was upheld. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A trainer helps Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, who suffered an injury during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    3/4

    Blue Jays Yankees Baseball

    A trainer helps Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, who suffered an injury during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    4/4

    Blue Jays Yankees Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
A trainer helps Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who injured his hand during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures in the direction of the ball he hit for a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. After review the call on the field for a home run was upheld. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
A trainer helps Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, who suffered an injury during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Yankees
    New York Yankees
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Vladimir Guerrero
    Vladimir Guerrero
    Baseball player
  • Aaron Hicks
    Aaron Hicks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gerrit Cole
    Gerrit Cole
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shook off a bloody gash on his right ring finger to hit his second homer of Wednesday night's game against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Guerrero took Cole deep in the first inning, then seemed like he'd have to leave an inning later when his bare throwing hand was accidentally spiked by baserunner Aaron Hicks.

Guerrero had to reach across his body for infielder Bo Bichette's throw and placed his right hand down behind the first base bag to balance. Hicks stomped on it running out an infield single.

The 23-year-old Guerrero immediately began waving the hand around, then walked toward Toronto's dugout as blood dripped onto his uniform and the turf. A trainer taped up the digit in the dugout, and after a couple of minutes, Guerrero jogged back to first base and the game continued.

With a bloody stain on the right thigh of his pants, the AL MVP runner-up batted again in the top of the third and turned Cole's 98 mph fastball into a 427-foot, two-run homer and a 3-0 Blue Jays lead.

Guerrero's first homer was nearly robbed in center by Hicks, who leaped above the wall and briefly had the ball in his glove. It fell out when Hicks hit the wall, bounced off something beyond the home-run barrier and fell back into play. A replay review confirmed the ball went out.

Guerrero has three homers in six games this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hicks' bat, glove lead Yanks past hot-hitting Blue Jays 4-0

    Aaron Hicks hit a go-ahead two-run homer and made a jumping catch in his first left-field start in four years, leading the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Tuesday night. New York scored first for the first time in five games this season when Hicks drove a 2-0 slider from Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) into the right-center field seats in the second inning, Hicks’ first home run since last April 30. “I hit it well but I didn’t think it was going to go out,” Hicks said.

  • Springer answers boos with HR, 3 hits, leads Jays over Yanks

    Greeted by boos at Yankee Stadium, George Springer responded with the type of racket he and his Toronto Blue Jays are ready to make. Springer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Blue Jays made three dazzling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 Monday night. Toronto is off to a 3-1 start after missing the playoffs last year despite a 91-71 record.

  • CG: TOR@NYY - 4/12/22

    Condensed Game: Nestor Cortes struck out five batters in 4 1/3 shutout innings and Aaron Hicks hit a two-run homer in the Yankees' 4-0 win

  • Baseball's torn over Dave Roberts' decision to cut short Clayton Kershaw's perfect game

    While players and media had varied, sometimes scorching takes, there was no lack of consensus in the Dodgers' dugout.

  • Column: Scheffler's dominant stretch illustrates parity

    With consideration to purse increases and the Tour Championship no longer offering official prize money, Scheffler has made more in two months than what would have won the PGA Tour money title in four of the past eight seasons. Golf hasn't seen a stretch this torrid since Jason Day rattled off four wins in six starts, including the PGA Championship, in the summer of 2015. Amazing as what Scheffler has done, it's too soon to think of him as golf's next dominant player because no one ever seems to know how long it will last.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    Russia said it had taken control of Mariupol and that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered. * Russian television broadcast clips of what it said was the surrender in Mariupol. In the footage, unarmed men in military fatigues were visible walking with their hands up along a grass- and tree-lined path towards masked soldiers cradling assault rifles.

  • New Saudi-backed golf tournament will lure top players with huge prize money, says Greg Norman

    Star names like Tiger Woods have pledged their loyalty to the PGA

  • Chechen chief Kadyrov says over 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol

    There was no comment from Ukrainian officials on the statement made on Kadyrov's Telegram channel. Ukraine's General Staff, in its morning report on Wednesday, said that Russian forces were proceeding with attacks on Azovstal and the port. Russian television showed pictures of what it said were marines giving themselves up at Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol on Tuesday, many of them injured.

  • Putin calls Bucha killings 'fake' as bodies pile up

    STORY: In his first public remarks since Russian soldiers retreated from several Ukrainian cities to refocus their assault on the country's east, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the invasion was going as planned... that peace-talks between Moscow and Kyiv had hit a dead-end... and that the bodies of Ukrainian civilians found in the city of Bucha had been staged.Putin offered no evidence to support this allegation.But while the Russian leader called the piles of corpses in Bucha fake, investigators here were painstakingly combing the scene for the facts. This group from the French Gendarmerie's forensic science department watched workers in hazmat suits digg earth from a shallow grave, then lift out a heavy mass wrapped in an orange blanket. The burnt body parts inside, allegedly those of a woman and her two children, were too charred to tell apart.Here's Ukrainian prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktov."We have now a lot of job unfortunately with war crimes, war crimes against humanity. Today you were all witnesses where we were digging out three bodies of a family. Witnesses told that it was a woman and her two kids, we don’t know who are they. We will identify them by our procedural possibilities and maybe with our French colleagues."The mayor of Bucha on Tuesday said 403 bodies had been found so far.Russian troops occupied Bucha for several weeks before they withdrew. Satellite imagery appears to show bodies laying in the streets while the town was under Russian control.One of the mass graves was outside this church. Priest Andriy Halavin said that during the Russian occupation, in early March, the dead began to accumulate, and needed to be buried somewhere."Animals were running around, you know what could have happened. And when the number of dead people got too high, it was important to bury them. We couldn't get to the cemetery, because they were shooting at cars. On March 10, the local government contacted us and asked if we minded burying people here."Russian forces would remain in the city for almost three more weeks.Ukraine has accused the Russian military of executing residents. U.S. President Joe Biden has called Putin a “war criminal.”"He is a war criminal."Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February in what he called a "special operation".Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

  • Laura Ingraham calls out Sean Hannity and Donald Trump for endorsing Dr. Oz

    Laura Ingraham calls out Sean Hannity and Donald Trump for endorsing Dr. Oz

  • MLB DFS: Picks for Wednesday's slate

    Mike Barner previews Wednesday’s Yahoo MLB DFS offering, closing out his picks with a Yankees bat stack against the visiting Blue Jays.

  • Retired Ada County sheriff’s attempt at character assassination of Lt. Gov. McGeachin

    Guest opinion piece was a baseless attack that ignored facts and evidence. │ Opinion

  • British volunteer fighter captured by Russian troops in Ukraine

    A British volunteer fighter in Ukraine has been captured by Russian troops in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol, according to a statement issued on his behalf. Aiden Aslin, 28, who goes by the name "Johnny", said his unit had tried its best to defend Mariupol but "had no choice but to surrender to Russian forces". The former care worker from Newark, Nottinghamshire, has been using the online alias "Cossack Gundi" to update his thousands of social media follower on the defence of Mariupol.

  • Kyrie Irving on Fasting for Ramadan During the NBA Postseason: 'I'm Walking with Faith'

    The Brooklyn Nets star reveals how he maintains an elite level of play while observing the holiday

  • UPDATE 1-Canada's biggest banks raise prime rates to 3.2% after central bank hike

    Canada's biggest banks said on Wednesday they will raise their prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 3.2%, a two-year high, following the Bank of Canada's benchmark rate hike, moves that could rein in the country's red-hot housing markets. The country's four biggest banks - Royal Bank of Canada , Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal - said the higher prime rate, which variable-rate mortgages are tied to, will come into effect on Thursday.

  • Russia must choose between saving its economy or funding its invasion, Yellen says

    Wally Adeyemo, the deputy Treasury secretary, said Tuesday that the next sanctions from the US and allies aim to starve the Russian military of cash.

  • British men are reportedly offering female Ukrainian refugees a place to stay in exchange for sex

    British men are reportedly offering female refugees – who have fled their homes in Ukraine – a place to stay in exchange for sex.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.