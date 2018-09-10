Jays OF Grichuk sustains concussion in collision

MLB: Cleveland Indians at Toronto Blue Jays Sep 9, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Randal Grichuk (15) is lead off the field by the trainers after being injured during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk was placed in Major League Baseball's concussion protocol after a dangerous collision during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Indians in which he slid into a metal stool while trying to make a catch.

Grichuk had a bloody nose and a swollen left eye socket when he left the field. He was chasing a foul ball down the right field line in the fourth inning and trying to make a sliding catch when he slammed into the stool being held by a security guard.

"They took him in to get X-rays and the concussion thing," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said after the contest. "He was conscious. I don't think he blacked out, to be honest with you. I don't know that, but I saw him in the clubhouse between innings and he was grinning and laughing a little bit, so that's a good sign."

The Blue Jays later tweeted that initial concussion tests and a CT scan of his head and face were negative and Grichuk will be re-evaluated on Monday morning. The outfielder was diagnosed with multiple facial contusions and abrasions and is considered day-to-day. He will remain under the concussion protocol until cleared by MLB.

The Blue Jays have on-field security guards sit on stools along the left and right field lines. If a ball is coming in their direction, they are to stand up, move the chair and get out of the way of the play.

In this case, the security guard on the right field side was attempting to get out of the way as Grichuk and first baseman Justin Smoak converged.

Smoak said he didn't think Grichuk saw the security guard.

"Especially here at the dome, you have to keep your eye on the ball," Smoak said. "I honestly had no clue where he was. I just peaked at Grich knowing he was coming in hot right there. We're worried about each other and the ball at the same time. No chance either of us were thinking about the security guard."

Story Continues

Grichuk remained on the ground as trainers attended to him. He left the field on his own with a towel over his left eye and was replaced in the lineup by Teoscar Hernandez, with Billy McKinney moving from left field to right.

Grichuk is batting .248 with 21 home runs and 51 RBIs.

--Field Level Media