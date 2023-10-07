Jays GM Atkins says manager Schneider made decision to pull Berrios from Game 2

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says manager John Schneider made the decision to pull starting pitcher Jose Berrios in Toronto's playoff-ending loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Berrios was taken out of the scoreless game after a leadoff walk in the fourth inning. The right-hander had thrown only 47 pitches and had struck out five batters before being replaced by lefty Yusei Kikuchi.

The Twins went on to win the game 2-0, eliminating the Jays from the American League wild-card series in two straight games.

During a season-ending address at Rogers Centre on Saturday, Atkins admitted that he was surprised by the move and threw cold water on a theory that the decision was influenced by the Jays' front office.

The Blue Jays' general manager praised Schneider's decision to pull Berrios as "courageous" and stated that it was not the reason Toronto lost the game.

Atkins said Schneider will return as manager next season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press