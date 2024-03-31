Jays' Cabrera handed three-game suspension, fine for role in bench-clearing incident

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Génesis Cabrera has received a three-game suspension and a fine for his role in a bench-clearing incident in a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The amount of the fine of was undisclosed. However, Cabrera has filed an appeal so the discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeal process is complete.

Cabrera shoved Rays shortstop Jose Caballero in the jaw in the midst of a verbal exchange after Caballero was tagged out at third base in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Caballero's momentum caused him to bump into Cabrera leading to the exchange of words.

Caballero did not retaliate but both benches cleared with no other skirmishes taking place.

Toronto plays Tampa Bay in the final of its four-game series on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press