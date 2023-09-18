Jaylen Waddle evaluated for concussion after taking hit late in Dolphins’ win over Patriots

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit late in Miami’s win over the New England Patriots.

Waddle, who finished the game with a team-high 86 receiving yards on four catches, was hit from behind by linebacker Marte Mapu while attempting to bring in a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with less than five minutes remaining. The hit drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

Waddle was evaluated in the blue medical tent before heading back to the locker room with a team trainer. An unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, distinguished by a red hat, accompanied Waddle. The Dolphins announced that Waddle was being evaluated pursuant to the concussion protocol and later ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

After the game, a 24-17 Miami victory, coach Mike McDaniel did not have an immediate update on Waddle’s status.

“I have no idea as of right now,” McDaniel said. “I’ll be able to update you guys [Monday]. All I know was he went for evaluation, but beyond that, I haven’t gotten any information so late in the game.”

Waddle was seen speaking to teammates in the locker room after the game.

Meanwhile, running back Salvon Ahmed sustained a groin injury in the second quarter that forced him to head to the locker room before halftime. Ahmed, who was listed as questionable to return, was back on the sideline during the second half but did not re-enter the game.

Ahmed carried the ball three times for 13 yards and caught three passes for three yards.