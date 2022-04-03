Jaylen Brown won’t comment on his vaccination status

Jay King: Asked about his vaccination status, Jaylen Brown pointed out he missed the playoffs last year. He said he’s “ready to play against anybody” in the playoffs, implying he would be able to play in Toronto. But he said he won’t comment on his vaccination status or anyone else’s.

Source: Twitter @ByJayKing

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown asked about how ready he is for the postseason, after being injured last year: “I’m extremely eager and excited for the playoffs.” – 4:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown was asked if people saying he and Jayson Tatum should be broken up changed their relationship: “I feel the same way about JT as I always have. I feel, when people said we don’t like each other, they just made that up. I guess, maybe it has enhanced our relationship.” – 4:21 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Asked about his vaccination status, Jaylen Brown pointed out he missed the playoffs last year. He said he’s “ready to play against anybody” in the playoffs, implying he would be able to play in Toronto. But he said he won’t comment on his vaccination status or anyone else’s. – 4:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on his ability to play in Toronto: “Last year I missed the playoffs. This year, from a competitive standpoint, I’m excited and ready to play against anybody. As a VP of the Players Association, it’s part of my job to respect privacy. You won’t hear me comment.” – 4:15 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jaylen Brown said he won’t comment on his vaccination or any one else’s status. Said he’s eager to play in the playoffs after missing last season. Question from @Tim Bontemps

#Celtics – 4:15 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Bonus Alert 🚨🚨🚨

Boston has now won 49 games and Jaylen Brown is halfway to a $482,143 bonus.

If the Celtics reach the second round of the playoffs, Brown will meet the criteria.

The incentive was deemed unlikely before the start of the season. – 4:13 PM

Story continues

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown: “I’m feeling healthy, just getting ready for the playoffs and taking our game to the next level.” – 4:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown said his shot is “Feeling comfortable. I’m feeling good. Getting ready for the playoffs.” – 4:11 PM

Scott Souza @Scott_Souza

Jaylen Brown is inevitable. #Celtics #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/s1uj2rZ8wZ – 3:53 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have scored 20+ in 9 straight games.

They are averaging a combined 57.8 points in that span.

Celtics 8-1. pic.twitter.com/Xf0UrIvjr9 – 3:04 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the Wiz trail the Celtics 35-22. Jaylen Brown has 13 points and three of Boston’s 6 three’s – 1:35 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards trail the Celtics by 13 after one. Jaylen Brown has 13 points and Boston already has 6 threes. – 1:35 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

10+ point first quarters for the Celtics this season:

Jaylen Brown: 20

Jayson Tatum: 15

Everyone else: 9 (shoutout that one Jabari Parker game) – 1:24 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Jaylen Brown coming out knocking down shots like he’s got somewhere to be by halftime. He’s got 11 points (4/4 shooting) in less than four minutes, Boston out to a 13-6 lead. Time-out, Washington. pic.twitter.com/gTWx7rRV9B – 1:17 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

A 13-2 run for the Celtics has them out in front 13-6 early here in Boston over the Wizards. Some highlight passes early on, including a Marcus Smart alley-oop to Jaylen Brown for a layup and a slick pass by Jayson Tatum to Al Horford for a dunk. – 1:16 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Jaylen Brown: 11 points

Wizards: 6 points – 1:16 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Ok well Jaylen Brown is more awake than the rest of us – 1:14 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

KCP hits his first 2 jumpers but then Jaylen Brown matches that and then some with 3 3-pointers and he’s got all of Boston’s points in the opening minutes – 1:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

First Quarter Jaylen Brown is here. – 1:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters today:

Daniel Theis

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Wizards starters:

Kristaps Porzingis

Rui Hachimura

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Corey Kispert

Tomas Satoransky – 12:40 PM

Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO

🌙 – 5:18 PM

More on this storyline

Keith Smith: Brad Stevens asked by @Toucherandrich if every player on the Celtics is eligible to play in Canada: “I know where this is going. We’ve said from Day 1 that we will not comment on vaccination status.” Stevens said: “I know that’s not the exact answer you are asking for.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 1, 2022

When asked directly within the past 24 hours if their teams are fully vaccinated, both the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers declined to comment to ESPN — opening the possibility that both teams could potentially be missing players in road games of a first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. Entering play Wednesday, the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Celtics and 76ers are within one loss of each other at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, meaning they could wind up in any order between now and the end of the regular season on April 10. -via ESPN / March 30, 2022

Sources told ESPN that Williams is vaccinated, while Tatum said back on Celtics media day that he was vaccinated, but that no one should be judged for choosing not to be. -via ESPN / March 30, 2022