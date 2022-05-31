Jaylen Brown: ‘Trade talk was loud, and most of it came from Boston fans’

The Celtics got off to a slow start this season, and Brown said he couldn’t help but hear the calls to have him traded. “That trade talk was loud, and most of it came from Boston fans,” Brown told Yahoo Sports. “It’s a city that doesn’t tolerate excuses. But in reality, early in the season we had a new coach, we had a new front office, I missed about 15 games early in the season and that caused us to not be clicking on all cylinders like we wanted to be. People were impatient, so I understand. But fast forward, we got healthy, we got everybody back and now the sky’s the limit.”

Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Jaylen Brown at the 2016 Finals. Pretty cool.

streamable.com/px2uy3 – 8:28 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the third pair of teammates aged 25 years or younger to reach the NBA Finals averaging 20 PPG each.

— Tatum & Brown (2022)

— Durant & Westbrook (2012)

— DJ & Gus Williams (1979)

“They said we couldn’t play together!” pic.twitter.com/P4EhcM2Inz – 4:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

One of Ime Udoka’s introductory press conference promises was that the Celtics would move and share the ball.

In Game 7:

Boston – 22 assists on 35 baskets, led by 12 from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

Miami – 16 assists on 37 baskets – 9:32 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

First few minutes on Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown and if there is a sense of bitterness watching Boston reach the NBA Finals.

Bobby Marks’ offseason guide: The Miami Heat | NBA on ESPN youtu.be/d7Nhbant2D0 via @YouTube – 9:19 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Three @Boston Celtics recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists last night:

✅ Jayson Tatum (26/10/6)

✅ Marcus Smart (24/9/5)

✅ Jaylen Brown (24/6/6)

It’s just the second time in NBA history a team has had three such players in a Game 7 (Lakers, 1970 WDS). pic.twitter.com/Pufs7Px9n6 – 9:00 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Jaylen Brown: “Yo soy Dominicano también.” pic.twitter.com/bW6L5aCJat – 7:39 AM

Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO

Finals Bound 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BZ2tyhieug – 1:22 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Jaylen Brown wasn’t surprised by the Celtics bounceback effort in Game 7: ‘We’ve been responding to adversity all season” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:14 AM

Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO

All praise to the most high ☀️ – 1:06 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on the Celtics coming together, especially him, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart: “All those things we went through. That got us here. We all talked and said ‘We’re gonna be here for a while, let’s do this together.’ It’s great doing it with those guys.” – 12:40 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on the Celtics bouncing back from losses: “A good team is able to respond…. Instead of carrying it like baggage, we wore like a badge of experience.” – 11:51 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

From March reporting @BR_NBA: How Boston’s league-best defense and the Celtics’ trade deadline maneuvers unlocked the partnership of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, creating an unquestioned title contender: bleacherreport.com/articles/10031… – 11:46 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown, with Horford sitting next to him: No one deserves it more than this guy to my right … I’m happy to be able to share this moment with him – 11:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown: “Nobody deserves it more than this guy (motions to Al Horford). I’m proud and happy to share the moment with someone like him.” – 11:45 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Al Horford speaks on how much it meant to get to the Finals with so many Dominicans at the game in Miami. Then Jaylen Brown jumps in.

“Yo soy Dominicana también.”

Jaylen said nobody deserves this Finals trip more than Horford. – 11:45 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown, with Al Horford next to him: “Nobody deserves this more than this guy on my right.” – 11:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Al Horford jokes he “didn’t know how to act” when the game ended. Said he’s proud to see guys like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart grow. – 11:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on Jimmy Butler’s last shot: “When he shot that I was like ‘Man, what the hell.’ But he missed, we got the rebound, and we move on.” – 11:45 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown on surviving the Heat comeback: “We did all that on purpose to make it interesting. Nah just kidding. But that’s us, we’ve been repsonding all year to adversity. That was the biggest test of not just the year, but our whole career.” – 11:44 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on the Celtics hanging on and bouncing back from the Game 6 loss: “We did that all on purpose to make things interesting.” – 11:43 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown: “We did all of that on purpose to make it interesting. Nah, I’m kidding.” – 11:43 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jaylen Brown: “We did all that on purpose [at the end] to make it interesting.” – 11:43 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown on the Butler 3: “When he shot that I was like man what the hell. But he missed, we get the rebound and you move on.” – 11:43 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown on Jimmy Butler’s shot: “When he shot that, I was like, man, what the hell?” – 11:43 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

On December 3rd Boston Celtics came to Utah and lost 137-130 and the number one topic around the Celtics which player Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown Boston should keep and which they should trade. Now to the Finals. – 11:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If the Celtics win the NBA Finals, they will become a luxury tax payer due to Jaylen Brown’s bonus.

Right now, Boston is about $385K under the tax.

Make Wyc spend it fellas. He’ll be happy to! – 11:35 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

There is something truly spectacular about Celtics fans complaining about ownership not going into the tax and now if they win the title, Jaylen Brown’s bonus will push them into the tax. – 11:33 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jayson Tatum is 4-1 in Game 7s.

Jaylen Brown is 5-1 in Game 7s. pic.twitter.com/jEzJ2WaJcH – 11:22 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Jaylen Brown has earned a $964,286 bonus with Boston reaching the NBA Finals.

The $321,429 Conference Finals bonus is voided.

Brown also hit on 2 bonuses worth $482,143 for games played and the Celtics reaching the second round. – 11:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Five fouls on Jaylen Brown. – 11:09 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Now an offensive foul on Jaylen Brown and the Heat will have the ball with 50.7 seconds left if this Boston challenge is unsuccessful. The Celtics have let this thing get close. – 11:09 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics might want to let Jaylen Brown touch the ball on some of these possessions. – 11:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Successful Heat challenge. Instead of Kyle Lowry’s fourth foul, it’s a charge on Jaylen Brown. Heat ball and Brown’s fourth foul. – 10:53 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Feels like something bad happens to the Celtics every time Jaylen Brown puts the ball on the floor in a non-slashing situation. – 10:52 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Erik Spoelstra wins the challenge. Instead of Kyle Lowry’s fifth foul, it is Jaylen Brown’s fourth, and it becomes Miami ball. – 10:52 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Miami challenges and wins … offensive foul on Jaylen Brown – 10:52 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Charge on Jaylen Brown. #Heat ball. #Celtics – 10:51 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Boston leads 82-75 going into the 4Q. Key takeaways…

* Jimmy Butler (31 pts) leads all scorers

*Jayson Tatum working on a double-double (19 pts, 8 assists)

*Jaylen Brown scoring high (23 pts) and efficient (8-for-14), turnovers low (1). – 10:40 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Free throws for Jaylen Brown with #Heat now in the bonus. #Celtics – 10:27 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

That was such an awesome pass by Jaylen Brown. Showed off all of his development over the years. – 10:17 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Heat finish the half on an 11-2 run and cut Boston’s lead to 55-49.

Miami shot 63.6% on free throws in the first half. Game could be even closer.

Jimmy Butler with 24 points; Jaylen Brown with 15, Jayson Tatum with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one block, one steal. – 9:53 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Scott Foster completely missed the out of bounds call on Jaylen Brown. Completely. – 9:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That’s a big pull from Jaylen Brown. No hestitation. – 9:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown is attacking quickly, but under control. A few different times, he’s pulled it out with a live dribble when he saw that second defender coming. – 9:19 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown somehow has figured out how to attack Miami’s point of attack defense without fumbling the ball and Miami is either going to have to trap him hard at the nail or put Butler on him. – 9:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Starters

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III. – 8:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 7:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Heat starters:

Bam Adebayo

P.J. Tucker

Jimmy Butler

Max Strus

Kyle Lowry – 8:05 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Celtics Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum warming up ahead of Game 7 vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/buxDeKw2qI – 7:21 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Jaylen Brown knew the Celtics shouldn’t challenge the Grant Williams foul. Put him on the coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/JCcdfaIHHX – 8:22 AM

