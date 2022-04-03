Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives toward the basket as Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31), of the Czech Republic, tries to defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    1/5

    Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives toward the basket as Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31), of the Czech Republic, tries to defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots at the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    2/5

    Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

    Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots at the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, defends against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    3/5

    Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

    Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, defends against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, drives past Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, right, of Israel, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    4/5

    Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, drives past Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, right, of Israel, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots at the basket as Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith, below, tries to defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    5/5

    Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots at the basket as Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith, below, tries to defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives toward the basket as Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31), of the Czech Republic, tries to defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots at the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, defends against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, drives past Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, right, of Israel, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots at the basket as Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith, below, tries to defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Washington Wizards
    Washington Wizards
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jayson Tatum
    Jayson Tatum
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jaylen Brown
    Jaylen Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BOSTON (AP) Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 144-102 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday in their regular-season home finale.

Jockeying for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, Boston posted a season-high 39 assists en route to its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season.

''Man, we've come a long way,'' Brown said his team's resurgence.

The Celtics were struggling with a 16-19 record in late December. They've gone 33-11 since.

''I'm feeling comfortable. I'm being aggressive, just trying to take it to the next level heading into the playoffs,'' Brown said. ''Making the right reads and the right passes. Shots fell tonight, which is good.''

Derrick White added 17 points, Grant Williams 16 and Payton Pritchard 14 for the Celtics, who finished 28-13 at TD Garden. Tatum had seven assists and six rebounds, while Brown added seven boards with five assists.

Boston closes with a tough road trip to Chicago, Milwaukee and Memphis.

''It'll be a great test,'' coach Ime Udoka said. ''This all kind of leans into going into the playoffs, and it'll keep us sharp and focused.''

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis each had 17 points for Washington, and Ish Smith finished with 16.

Eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week, the Wizards had won four of five.

''I think we got hit and we were playing catch-up the entire game,'' Smith said. ''That train continues to move. They've been playing the best of anybody in the NBA since January 1.''

Appearing bored by the lack of challenge by Washington, the crowd started the wave in the final quarter, something rarely seen at home games.

Boston opened a double-digit lead late in the first quarter on Tatum's driving layup and was never tested.

The Celtics, who scored 35 points in each of the first two quarters, led by 13 after one quarter and 11 at halftime.

They pushed the lead to 20 - 80-60 - on Al Horford's 3 from the top of the key three minutes into the second half.

''We became stagnant and weren't moving the ball,'' Caldwell-Pope said. ''We couldn't get a shot moving to the basket. They played great defense. They switch one-to-five and make it tough.''

Boston led by 25 points after three quarters, allowing Udoka to rest his starters.

EXPERIMENTING

Udoka said before the game he's most concerned with how his team's performing going into the playoffs.

''It's a balance, we're worrying about ourselves and how we're playing more so than the opponent and where we're going to fall,'' he said.

He's also planning on trying different lineups after center Robert Williams III was lost for 4-to-6 weeks following left knee surgery on March 30.

''We need to keep looking at rotations and see what works best for us going forward,'' he said.

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON

Tatum warmed up before the game, slowly jogging with a resistance band around his waist being held by a member of the team's staff with his 4-year-old son, Deuce, running in front of him.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Opened a three-game road swing Sunday. ... Porzingis scored the Wizards' final eight points of the first half after a relatively poor start.

Celtics: Tatum didn't play the final quarter and Brown saw just a couple of minutes. ... Udoka said Tatum tested his sore right knee to see if he was able to play, as he has since he missed a game in Toronto on March 28. ''It's kind of been the process the last few games,'' the coach said. ... Marcus Smart addressed the crowd before the game on Fan Appreciation Day, thanking them for ''being the best sixth man you can ask for.''

UP NEXT

Wizards: At the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Celtics: At the Bulls on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Panthers beat Sabres 5-3 to clinch playoff berth

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov's record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.