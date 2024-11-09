.

Tim Bontemps: After missing the past four games in a row with a hip flexor strain, the Celtics say Jaylen Brown is now questionable for tomorrow’s game in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Decent sign: Jaylen Brown traveled to Milwaukee. - 3:38 PM

More on this storyline

Cameron Tabatabaie: Jaylen Brown is OUT Wednesday night against Golden State, per Celtics Porzingis is also out. -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / November 5, 2024

“It was cool (seeing the Celtics win the championship),” Walker said. “Especially the guys who I was able to be there with, like JT and Jaylen, the growth over the years has been unbelievable. So to be able to play with them and see with my own eyes how much they grew to win a championship, it’s pretty special actually.” -via Celtics Blog / November 5, 2024

Bobby Manning: Mazzulla said he doesn't know if Brown got an MRI yet. "He's just nursing the strained hip flexor. He's day-to-day and just working to get better." Did he see it impacting him? "I didn't see it." -via Twitter @RealBobManning / November 4, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Jaylen Brown may return on Sunday