Jaylen Brown doing well, likely to play in Game 1

Keith Smith: Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “He’s doing well. Looked good yesterday, looked good today. All signs are pointing in the right direction.”
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown said he needed the extra time off to get his body right: “Credit to us taking care of business so we could have that.” – 12:44 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown said he should be good to go for Game 1 with his hamstring issue. Says it’s on the “lower end” of the spectrum, and that the time off this week has really helped him a lot to have some time to heal up. – 12:43 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown says the hammy feels “good. Should be ready to roll for tomorrow. … This one’s on the lower end.” Says the time off was “essential.” – 12:43 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown says he should be good to go tomorrow – 12:43 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown on his hamstring: “Should be ready to roll.” – 12:43 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown said his hamstring is good and he should be “ready to roll” for Game 1. – 12:43 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says all signs pointing in the right direction with Jaylen Brown – 12:16 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown, according to Ime Udoka, is looking good in his bout with hamstring soreness. – 12:16 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “All signs pointing in the right direction, looked good the last few days.” Said he’ll be reevaluated by medical staff after today’s practice. – 12:16 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown is doing well and has looked good the last few days. “All signs pointing in the right direction,” Udoka said. Sounds like Brown will play in Game 1, but he’ll be evaluated again tomorrow. – 12:16 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said Jaylen Brown has looked good the past few days. Should be good to go for Game 1. #Celtics #Bucks12:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “He’s doing well. Looked good yesterday, looked good today. All signs are pointing in the right direction.” – 12:15 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on the move with his hammy pic.twitter.com/2K0P0x1Fbj12:09 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown getting in a little work on that hamstring. pic.twitter.com/2FzLS8co9c12:04 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
How the Wolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.
How the Sixers lucked into Joel Embiid.
How Phoenix landed Devin Booker.
How Boston set themselves up for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…
amazon.com/Built-Lose-Tan…3:08 PM

Keith Smith: More from Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring injury: “It’s something that could impact him throughout the series, but we’ll have to see. We do expect him to play Game 1.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 28, 2022

John Karalis: Asked about Jaylen Brown’s hamstring, Ime Udoka simply says “yeah, he’s good” -via Twitter @John_Karalis / April 27, 2022

While the Celtics took care of business and swept the Nets after another close game, Jaylen Brown said he had some “hamstring problems” going into the second half. Brown stayed on the floor, though, and helped the C’s close out the Nets in a 116-112 victory Monday at Barclays Center. “I’m alright,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston after the game. “I think I’m alright. I’m going to go get checked out and I think I’ll be fine for the next one.” -via Booth Newspapers / April 26, 2022

