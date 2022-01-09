Jaylen Brown defends pairing with Jayson Tatum: ‘I think we can play together’

After Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown produced the first triple-double of his career in Boston’s 99-75 victory over the New York Knicks here at TD Garden on Saturday night, he shot down the idea that he and Jayson Tatum can’t have an effective long-term partnership. “I think we can play together,” Brown said after finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Knicks, who had stunned the Celtics two days earlier at Madison Square Garden thanks to an RJ Barrett banked-in, buzzer-beating 3-pointer. “We have played together well for the majority of our career and things like that. The last year or so hasn’t gone as expected, but I think a lot of the adversity that we’re kind of going through now is going to help us grow and get better in the future.

This Celtics season is like a bad camping trip where it’s nothing but rain, people are crabby, & there’s chance someone is about to say something they can’t take back. Jaylen Brown’s night vs. the Knicks is like a ray of sun breaking through the clouds

Marcus Smart passed Avery Bradley on the TD Garden all-time scoring list Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum will likely move into the top 4 on Monday.

Jayson Tatum was not pleased with Kendrick Perkins taking a subtle shot at him in a tweet after Saturday’s blowout win against the Knicks masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:08 PM

Jaylen Brown said he had a conversation with Jayson Tatum after Thursday’s #Knicks loss. Said the two are convinced they can play together and make it work long term. Said both are on the same page. #Celtics. – 10:05 PM

Jaylen Brown on the talk that he and Jayson Tatum should be split up: “I disagree. I think we can play together. We have played together well for the majority of our careers. The last year or so hasn’t gone as expected, but the adversity will help us grow and get better.” – 10:03 PM

Jaylen Brown said he and Jayson Tatum have been talking after games and they are on the same page: “I know there are a lot of frustrations, but as long as I’m on the same page with him, and he’s on the same with me, we’re all good.” – 10:02 PM

Jaylen Brown shouted out the Celtics coaching staff for the extra work they put in with him over the last couple weeks, which he said helped lead to his triple-double tonight. – 10:01 PM

Jaylen Brown said every day he has been asking the coaches to run through extra film with him for 30 minutes to an hour. – 10:00 PM

Jaylen Brown on his first triple double: “I just think it’s the work over the last weeks.”

Jaylen Brown asked how it felt to get first triple-double of his career: “Ah man thank you! Thank God! Nah I’m just kidding. It felt good, for sure.” – 10:00 PM

Jaylen Brown with a big smile and a laugh when asked about his first career triple-double: “It felt good man. It felt great.” – 10:00 PM

Jaylen Brown on getting his first career triple-double: “It felt good for sure. Just have to continue working.” – 10:00 PM

Celtics win 99-75

Brown – 22/11/11

Tatum – 19 points

Richardson – 17 points

Rob – 12 points, 4 blocks

Celtics – 47.4% shooting

Celtics – 12 turnovers

Barrett – 19 points

Quickley – 18 points

Randle – 13/12/6

Robinson – 11 points

Knicks – 36.7% shooting

Final: Celtics 99, Knicks 75.

Knicks fall to 19-21 on the season.

• Barrett 19 & 6, 4-9 3Ps

• Quickley 18 pts, 4 asts

• Randle 13-12-6, 6-19 FGs

• Brown 22-11-11 (first career triple-double)

• Tatum 19 pts

Celtics win 99-75. Boston finishes the game 12-for-29 from 3-point range, and Jaylen Brown gets his first career triple-double. RJ Barrett had 19 to lead the Knicks, but shot 7-for-21 – including 3-for-12 inside the arc. The two teams are tied for 10th in the East at 19-21. – 9:42 PM

With 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, Jaylen Brown has his first career triple double today.

First career triple double for Jaylen Brown

First career triple-double for Jaylen Brown.

Jaylen Brown has his first triple double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists.

Triple double for Jaylen Brown — 19 pts, 10 rebs, 11 ast. #Celtics

First of his career.

First of his career. – 9:29 PM

Jaylen Brown has his first career triple-double. 19 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists

Jaylen Brown has joined Robert Williams in the triple-double club.

In his 363rd career game, Jaylen Brown (19-10-career high 11 assists) has his first career triple-double.

Celtics lead 76-60 after three

Brown – 16/9/11

Tatum – 16 points

Richardson – 14 points

Celtics – 47.4% shooting

Celtics – 8 turnovers

Quickley – 18 points

Barrett – 17 points

Randle – 9/11/6

Knicks – 40.3% shooting

Tatum and Brown two-man game to end the quarter! – 9:15 PM

Jaylen Brown (13-9-career high 11 assists) is one rebound away from his first career triple-double.

New career-high in assists (11) for Jaylen Brown tonight (and still counting). Up next? First career triple-double? Brown has 13 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.

Jaylen Brown's 11 assists are a career high

New career-high of 11 assists for Jaylen Brown. Full quarter to play too.

Jaylen Brown has had a 0 assist game and a game where he has 10 assists halfway through the third quarter in the past 10 days. What a weird season.

Jaylen Brown has equaled his career-high with 10 assists.

13/7/9 for Jaylen Brown midway through the third quarter.

Gotta believe that first triple-double is coming tonight. – 9:01 PM

Jaylen Brown has nine assists tonight, one short of tying his career-high of 10 set on Feb. 11, 2021 against Toronto. And yes, the Celtics won that game.

Jaylen Brown up to nine assists, one shy of his career high. Also has 13 points and seven rebounds so he's on triple-double watch.

Tatum made a great skip pass from the post to Brown, who swung it to Smart for an open three.

But Sam Mitchell will say Tatum is selfish because he didn’t get the assist. – 8:56 PM

Brown has 7 assists. Rather than focus on that being good, Sam Mitchell calls Tatum out for “not giving himself up for the team”.

I don’t even get it. – 8:51 PM

Celtics lead 44-42 at the half

Brown – 9/6/7

Tatum – 9 points

Richardson – 9 points

Celtics – 3-12 three-pointers

Celtics – 7 turnovers

Quickley – 12 points

Barrett – 10 points

Randle – 7/7/4

Knicks – 9-20 three-pointers

Jaylen Brown is suddenly making all the right passes. Has eight assists, two shy of his career high.

Jaylen Brown triple-double watch:

9 points

7 rebounds

7 assists

Whoa… Jaylen Brown actually cut and then an interior pass for the dunk? I might be having a fever dream – 8:33 PM

Here’s an example. Tatum has Barrett but then he gets focused on Randle and gets caught trying to anticipate the pass. Meanwhile, he completely loses Barrett who gets the wide open 3 pic.twitter.com/7YEu0eKMal – 8:10 PM

Knicks lead 26-21 after one.

Tatum – 9 points

Brown – 5 points

Celtics – 35.3% shooting

Celtics – 4 turnovers

Barrett – 10 points

Quickley – 9 points

Knicks – 50% shooting

Knicks lead 26-21 after 1Q

🌟🌟🌟 NYK R.J. Barrett: 10 pts

🌟🌟 BOS Jayson Tatum: 9 pts

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Celtics 26-21.

• Barrett 10 & 3, 3-5 3Ps

• Quickley 9 pts, 2 asts, 3-3 3Ps

• Randle 2-3-4

• Tatum 9 pts

Celtics starters tonight:

Rob Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Knicks starters:

Mitchell Robinson

Julius Randle

RJ Barrett

Alec Burks

Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – January 8, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams

New York – Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Michell Robinson

Ime Udoka said that Celtics closing lineups have tradeoffs because some players are offense-first, while others are defense-first. He did mention that shooting around Tatum and Brown is a factor, but it’s a balance of career-long track records against what’s happening this year. – 5:58 PM

