Jaylen Brown defends pairing with Jayson Tatum: ‘I think we can play together’

HoopsHype
·10 min read
In this article:
After Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown produced the first triple-double of his career in Boston’s 99-75 victory over the New York Knicks here at TD Garden on Saturday night, he shot down the idea that he and Jayson Tatum can’t have an effective long-term partnership. “I think we can play together,” Brown said after finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Knicks, who had stunned the Celtics two days earlier at Madison Square Garden thanks to an RJ Barrett banked-in, buzzer-beating 3-pointer. “We have played together well for the majority of our career and things like that. The last year or so hasn’t gone as expected, but I think a lot of the adversity that we’re kind of going through now is going to help us grow and get better in the future.
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

John Karalis @John_Karalis
This Celtics season is like a bad camping trip where it’s nothing but rain, people are crabby, & there’s chance someone is about to say something they can’t take back. Jaylen Brown’s night vs. the Knicks is like a ray of sun breaking through the clouds
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/01/09/jay…1:03 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart passed Avery Bradley on the TD Garden all-time scoring list Saturday night.
Jayson Tatum will likely move into the top 4 on Monday.
Brown and Tatum should both be top 5 by season’s end. pic.twitter.com/RjW90fZAoS11:41 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum was not pleased with Kendrick Perkins taking a subtle shot at him in a tweet after Saturday’s blowout win against the Knicks masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…11:08 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown said he had a conversation with Jayson Tatum after Thursday’s #Knicks loss. Said the two are convinced they can play together and make it work long term. Said both are on the same page. #Celtics. – 10:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on the talk that he and Jayson Tatum should be split up: “I disagree. I think we can play together. We have played together well for the majority of our careers. The last year or so hasn’t gone as expected, but the adversity will help us grow and get better.” – 10:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown said he and Jayson Tatum have been talking after games and they are on the same page: “I know there are a lot of frustrations, but as long as I’m on the same page with him, and he’s on the same with me, we’re all good.” – 10:02 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown shouted out the Celtics coaching staff for the extra work they put in with him over the last couple weeks, which he said helped lead to his triple-double tonight. – 10:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown said every day he has been asking the coaches to run through extra film with him for 30 minutes to an hour. – 10:00 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown on his first triple double: “I just think it’s the work over the last weeks.”
Said he’s done a lot of extra work in the film room with the coaching staff. – 10:00 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown asked how it felt to get first triple-double of his career: “Ah man thank you! Thank God! Nah I’m just kidding. It felt good, for sure.” – 10:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown with a big smile and a laugh when asked about his first career triple-double: “It felt good man. It felt great.” – 10:00 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on getting his first career triple-double: “It felt good for sure. Just have to continue working.” – 10:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 99-75
Brown – 22/11/11
Tatum – 19 points
Richardson – 17 points
Rob – 12 points, 4 blocks
Celtics – 47.4% shooting
Celtics – 12 turnovers
Barrett – 19 points
Quickley – 18 points
Randle – 13/12/6
Robinson – 11 points
Knicks – 36.7% shooting
Knicks – 14 turnovers – 9:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Celtics 99, Knicks 75.
Knicks fall to 19-21 on the season.
• Barrett 19 & 6, 4-9 3Ps
• Quickley 18 pts, 4 asts
• Randle 13-12-6, 6-19 FGs
• Brown 22-11-11 (first career triple-double)
• Tatum 19 pts
Knicks shoot 37% on FGs, 6-15 from the line. – 9:43 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics win 99-75. Boston finishes the game 12-for-29 from 3-point range, and Jaylen Brown gets his first career triple-double. RJ Barrett had 19 to lead the Knicks, but shot 7-for-21 – including 3-for-12 inside the arc. The two teams are tied for 10th in the East at 19-21. – 9:42 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, Jaylen Brown has his first career triple double today. – 9:38 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
First career triple double for Jaylen Brown – 9:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
First career triple-double for Jaylen Brown.
19/10/11 and counting. – 9:29 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown has his first triple double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists. – 9:29 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Triple double for Jaylen Brown — 19 pts, 10 rebs, 11 ast. #Celtics
First of his career. – 9:29 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown has his first career triple-double. 19 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists – 9:29 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown has joined Robert Williams in the triple-double club. – 9:29 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
In his 363rd career game, Jaylen Brown (19-10-career high 11 assists) has his first career triple-double. – 9:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 76-60 after three
Brown – 16/9/11
Tatum – 16 points
Richardson – 14 points
Celtics – 47.4% shooting
Celtics – 8 turnovers
Quickley – 18 points
Barrett – 17 points
Randle – 9/11/6
Knicks – 40.3% shooting
Knicks – 10 turnovers – 9:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum and Brown two-man game to end the quarter! – 9:15 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown (13-9-career high 11 assists) is one rebound away from his first career triple-double. – 9:13 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
New career-high in assists (11) for Jaylen Brown tonight (and still counting). Up next? First career triple-double? Brown has 13 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. pic.twitter.com/RdTaxsh10V9:11 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown’s 11 assists are a career high – 9:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New career-high of 11 assists for Jaylen Brown. Full quarter to play too. – 9:07 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown has had a 0 assist game and a game where he has 10 assists halfway through the third quarter in the past 10 days. What a weird season. – 9:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has equaled his career-high with 10 assists. – 9:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
13/7/9 for Jaylen Brown midway through the third quarter.
Gotta believe that first triple-double is coming tonight. – 9:01 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown has nine assists tonight, one short of tying his career-high of 10 set on Feb. 11, 2021 against Toronto. And yes, the Celtics won that game. – 9:00 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown up to nine assists, one shy of his career high. Also has 13 points and seven rebounds so he’s on triple-double watch. – 8:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum made a great skip pass from the post to Brown, who swung it to Smart for an open three.
But Sam Mitchell will say Tatum is selfish because he didn’t get the assist. – 8:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brown has 7 assists. Rather than focus on that being good, Sam Mitchell calls Tatum out for “not giving himself up for the team”.
I don’t even get it. – 8:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 44-42 at the half
Brown – 9/6/7
Tatum – 9 points
Richardson – 9 points
Celtics – 3-12 three-pointers
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Quickley – 12 points
Barrett – 10 points
Randle – 7/7/4
Knicks – 9-20 three-pointers
Knicks – 7 turnovers – 8:37 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown is suddenly making all the right passes. Has eight assists, two shy of his career high. – 8:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown triple-double watch:
9 points
7 rebounds
7 assists
in the first half. – 8:33 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Whoa… Jaylen Brown actually cut and then an interior pass for the dunk? I might be having a fever dream – 8:33 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here’s an example. Tatum has Barrett but then he gets focused on Randle and gets caught trying to anticipate the pass. Meanwhile, he completely loses Barrett who gets the wide open 3 pic.twitter.com/7YEu0eKMal8:10 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Knicks lead 26-21 after one.
Tatum – 9 points
Brown – 5 points
Celtics – 35.3% shooting
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Barrett – 10 points
Quickley – 9 points
Knicks – 50% shooting
Knicks – 3 turnovers – 8:06 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Knicks lead 26-21 after 1Q
🌟🌟🌟 NYK R.J. Barrett: 10 pts
🌟🌟 BOS Jayson Tatum: 9 pts
🌟 NYK: Immanuel Quickley: 9 pts, 2 assists – 8:05 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Celtics 26-21.
• Barrett 10 & 3, 3-5 3Ps
• Quickley 9 pts, 2 asts, 3-3 3Ps
• Randle 2-3-4
• Tatum 9 pts
Knicks are 7-for-12 from deep. – 8:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Knicks starters:
Mitchell Robinson
Julius Randle
RJ Barrett
Alec Burks
Immanuel Quickley – 7:08 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – January 8, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
New York – Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Michell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Pritchard, Thomas NY: Walker, Fournier, Rose, Noel, Arcidiacono pic.twitter.com/nKLU4EgtKX7:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Celtics closing lineups have tradeoffs because some players are offense-first, while others are defense-first. He did mention that shooting around Tatum and Brown is a factor, but it’s a balance of career-long track records against what’s happening this year. – 5:58 PM

“If we get over this slump and continue to learn, I think there’s a lot of good basketball on the other side of this. I only can control what I can control. I understand everybody has to do their jobs, but me and JT talk. We talked after the game, communicated with each other and things like that. So we’re on the same page. I get where all the other frustration comes from, but as long as I’m on the same page with him and he’s on the same page with me, that’s where we’re most focused on. So tonight we wanted to come out and get a win and we did it.” -via ESPN / January 9, 2022

Chris Mannix: There’s never really been much consideration given to trading Jaylen brown. What they’re concerned with within the Celtics is… Do they have the right pieces around these guys? -via Spotify / December 21, 2021

Chris Mannix: There’s never really been, from what I’ve been able to gather any type of de-commitment from Jaylen Brown. He’s been frustrated. He’s been out of the lineup. And he’s only got one I think a couple of years left on his contract. The idea that they’re gonna move Jaylen Brown, I think it would take something huge. Like Damian Lillard level huge. -via Spotify / December 21, 2021

