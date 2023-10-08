The Jayhawks’ run game dominated UCF. A Kansas legend gave Lance Leipold his approval

Tony Sands, the No. 2-leading rusher in Kansas football history, was invited into a joyful winners’ locker room after the Jayhawks’ 51-22 rout of UCF in a Big 12 football battle on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

It was fitting that the 5-foot-6, 170-pound Fort Lauderdale native Sands, who had his name emblazoned in KU’s Ring of Honor along with Nick Reid in a halftime ceremony, was able to visit with three Jayhawk backs and quarterback Jason Bean, who combined for 399 rushing yards on 51 carries against the Knights.

Sands, in his final game as a Jayhawk, gained 396 yards on 58 carries and scored four TDs in a 1991 rout of Missouri.

“One of the first things I asked him, asked of Tony, was what he thought of our rushing performance today. Tony gave us a thumbs up. That felt good,” KU coach Lance Leipold said after the Jayhawks improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.

KU is one win away from bowl eligibility midway through the 2023 season.

“It might have taken three (KU backs) to do maybe what he did in his day,” Leipold added with a smile. “It was a good performance, a great job up front. I thought the three backs did a good job.”

Devin Neal rushed for 154 yards on 12 carries. He had a 75-yard TD run to open the second half. Daniel Hishaw bowled his way to 134 yards on 19 carries with two TDs. Dylan McDuffie contributed 94 yards on 13 carries with two TDs.

Quarterback Jason Bean, who subbed for the injured Jalon Daniels a second straight week, rushed for 10 yards on six carries to go with his 8-of-12 passing effort for 91 yards and a TD. He hit Lawrence Arnold on a 5-yard TD pattern to give KU an early 10-0 lead.

“Extremely physical,” Leipold said of KU’s play on offense and defense. The Jayhawks held UCF, the country’s No. 5-rated offense, to 371 yards. KU piled up 490 yards.

Neal, a junior who had his second 100-yard rushing game of the season and eighth of his career, used one word to describe the running game, which was led by an aggressive offensive line.

Story continues

“Dominant,” Neal said with a smile. “You all could see a glimpse of what we can do. I think it’s really special. I think it’s a testament to our running back room, our offensive line, our receivers blocking for us. You could see how physical we can be. I think it was a good bounce-back win from last week (40-14 loss to Texas).”

Bean was inspired by the effort of KU’s backs and those who blocked for them.

Wide receiver Luke Grimm led the way with 41 yards off two catches. Tight end Mason Fairchild had three catches for 19 yards. Mostly the receivers were effective blocking.

“I think we can run against anybody in the country. Our running game is up there with the best of ‘em,” Bean said. “The receivers … they were very humble today. We’re thankful they were there and the O-line was there to block. They had a great game, too. Some games we’re going to need the receivers to win the game. Some games it’s going to be the running backs. Today it was a day for the running backs.”

Neal and Hishaw particularly enjoyed supporting each other on the field Saturday.

“It’s more about, ‘Keep going, keep the foot on the pedal,’’’ Neal said of discussions between the duo during the game. “Before and after the game we have such a tight bond with each other. He’s my roommate in the hotel. We talk all day each week, too. It’s special to see both of us going after it.

“We wish we had him last season as well (when Hishaw was injured). But now we seeing him play full (time) this year. It’s special to see him do this as well.”

KU will next meet Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.