Jayhawks favored, Sooners giving chase as Big 12 play tips

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- When the Big 12 coaches made their annual preseason pilgrimage to Kansas City a few months ago, every one of them except Kansas coach Bill Self predicted the Jayhawks would win another conference title.

And that was only because Self couldn't vote for his own team.

Yet things have changed over the course of the nonconference season, and what looked like a certainty that the Jayhawks would win an unprecedented 14th straight Big 12 title is suddenly up in the air.

West Virginia has lived up to expectations. Oklahoma is on the rise behind the Pete Maravich-like scoring of Trae Young, the sensational freshman that picked his hometown school over the Jayhawks. TCU is unbeaten, Baylor and Texas Tech are firmly ensconced in the Top 25, Kansas State took unbeaten Arizona State to the wire, and Texas, Oklahoma State and Iowa State have been hot lately.

In fact, every Big 12 team is rolling into the league's opening games Friday night.

''We feel good about where we're at, and yet we know we've got to keep working at it,'' said Sooners coach Lon Kruger, whose team puts its eight-game win streak on the line against TCU on Saturday.

''A lot of good teams in the Big 12 and we know how tough every night is going to be.''

The fact that the gap has narrowed between Kansas and its rivals has every bit as much to do with the Jayhawks, though. They raised eyebrows with an early win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic, but also stubbed their toes in back-to-back losses to Washington and Arizona State that revealed many warts.

Their reliance on outside shooting. Their ability to get to the foul line. Their perilous lack of depth, which has been somewhat alleviated now that Sun Devils transfer Sam Cunliffe is eligible and five-star prospect Silvio De Sousa has arrived on campus for the second semester.