Jayhawks Embiid, Wiggins to start Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game: ‘Pretty cool,’ Self says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Bedore
·6 min read
Rich Sugg/KC Star file photo/rsugg@kcstar.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Hawks
    Atlanta Hawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joel Embiid
    Joel Embiid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrew Wiggins
    Andrew Wiggins
    Canadian professional basketball player
  • Nikola Jokic
    Nikola Jokic
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kansas is the only college basketball program that will be represented by two starters in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night in Cleveland.

Five-time All-Star Joel Embiid, who is having an MVP-type season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Andrew Wiggins, who will be participating in his first All-Star Game for Golden State in his eighth year in the league, will start for Team Durant. The one-and-done duo — they played for KU in 2013-14 — will open the game alongside Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies, Murray State) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics, Duke).

Stephen Curry (Golden State, Davidson) and DeMar Rozan (Chicago Bulls, USC) will be joined in the Team LeBron starting lineup by three players who did not attend college: James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

“It’s pretty cool. I think it is great. But it’s an all-star game so neither one will ever pass it to the other one I wouldn’t think. You’ve got to shoot it if it’s an all-star game,” KU coach Bill Self said, laughing, on Tuesday’s Hawk Talk radio show.

Counting reserves, three colleges will be represented by two players in the NBA All-Star Game: KU, Kentucky (Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns) and Texas (Kevin Durant, who will not play because of injury and Jarrett Allen).

“Joel could be MVP of the league. He is killing it,” Self said of the 7-foot Embiid, 27, who is averaging 29.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 45 games for Philly.

“Probably for me personally we knew Joel was going to be an All-Star before the season ever started. He is one of two of the best big men in the world hands down. There’s nobody else even competitive with that. You can make a strong case he is the (best) but last year’s reigning MVP is pretty good, too,” Self added of Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-7, 26-year-old member of the Warriors, is averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 53 games.

“Jo has been there. ‘Wiggs’ … he was drafted by Cleveland then got traded (to Minnesota where he played for six seasons). He was on a team that had no chance to win for so long,” Self said.

“Even though he was good, people don’t know this: Wiggs’ is averaging 20 (points) a game for his career (19.4 ppg) and he plays every game,” the KU coach continued. “He is the most durable player in the NBA for the most part because he never gets hurt. He got hurt one year and missed some games, but other than that he plays 80 to 82 games a year basically. He’s durable but doesn’t get the credit.”

Added Self: “It’s so cool he (Wiggins) is being recognized for consistency because he has been a very consistent, big-time pro. But you don’t talk about guys that average 20. You talk about guys that average 25. He is kind of like the tortoise. He just kind of runs a steady race. Now that he’s got some guys around him, we are kind of seeing how important he is to a team. I think it’s great.”

One Hawk Talk caller asked Self on Tuesday if Embiid’s jersey could possibly be hung in the south rafters of Allen Fieldhouse some day, say if he’s named MVP of the NBA after this season. He has numbers that suggest he could be ticketed for future induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame if he can stay healthy and win an NBA title or two.

However, Embiid played just one season at KU, averaging 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds during the 2013-14 campaign.

“That is a great question. That’ll be for another coach after I’m gone,” said the 59-year-old Self, who is in his 19th season as head coach at KU. “The criteria (for jersey retirement at KU) is the criteria but as far as I’m concerned it’s not etched in stone. If Joe is MVP of the league, I think that we should probably consider (him) for potential donations for sure, to get his name up there,” Self added with a laugh.

He continued into a discussion of players who could have their jerseys hung in the fieldhouse in the future. Self reiterated past statements that Thomas Robinson, Frank Mason and Devonté Graham will be so honored with jersey retirement ceremonies in the future.

“I also think you could consider ‘Wiggs,’ you could consider Perry Ellis and I think you could consider Keith Langford,” Self said. “Keith Langford scored 1,800 points here and never made first-team (all league). Look at his career. If you beat Syracuse (in NCAA title game) he’s MVP of the Final Four. Without question that would have gotten him up (in rafters). Because a guy misses or makes a shot that’s the reason why you go up or not, I’m not buying into all that.

“There were some players from coach (Ted) Owens’ era when I first got here that weren’t up there because of criteria. Then we looked at it and said these guys (Bill Bridges, Dave Robisch, Bud Stallworth, Darnell Valentine, Walt Wesley) deserve to be up there as well. There were some players like like Bud and some other players were put up there after the fact. I think those things (considering Embiid and Wiggins) are still open for possibilities,” Self added.

The original criteria for a retired jersey, according to KU’s basketball media guide, “included KU players named college basketball player of the year, most valuable player of the NCAA Tournament or being named a four-time All-American. The list was expanded in 1997 to include Ray Evans, who holds the distinction of being an All-American in both football and basketball. The criteria was expanded prior to the 2002-03 season to include consensus first-team All-Americans, two-time first-team All-America selections and Academic All-American of the Year.”

For the past several seasons, these have been considered “guidelines” for jersey retirement, more than cut and dried requirements. For instance, in In 2006, former KU broadcaster Max Falkenstien was added for his 60 years of calling Kansas basketball and football games.

Self said discussion of KU’s current NBA All-Stars and past greats can be used in recruiting.

“We’ll mention it,” Self said. “Recruiting is different now. We signed four kids (Gradey Dick, Zuby Ejiofor, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh) early so as of right now we’re kind of done. We know things will break later on, but when it breaks later on you’ll probably go to the (transfer) portal. You don’t even know who those kids (potential transfers) are yet. That’s more for the underclassmen we are selling that to. Of course we are doing that,” he added of mentioning the accomplishments of Embiid, Wiggins and others in recruiting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Confidence check: Who to trust off the Raptors bench

    The Toronto Raptors bench has been one of the worst producing units all season. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss who they trust on the court and how Raptors management will show their commitment to winning this season with who plays down the stretch. Listen to the full episode on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to Beijing medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th total as the Beijing Olympics hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli who took the si

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Chase this season wouldn't have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati. With Tee Higgins providing the big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excelling in the middle of the fi

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Arrows sign Canadian international back Brock Webster to help fill injury void

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows, dealing with a spate of injuries among the backs, have signed Canadian international wing/fullback Brock Webster. Toronto (0-2-0) visit NOLA Gold on Saturday in Major League Rugby play. The New Orleans team is also winless, having lost to visiting Rugby ATL (14-9) and to the New England Free Jacks (24-13). The Arrows lost 21-8 at the Seattle Seawolves in their Feb. 6 season opener and 31-16 to the defending champion Los Angeles Giltinis on Saturday at Starlight Stad

  • Nick Nurse: Raptors ‘played their guts out’ in tough loss to Nuggets

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse liked the toughness and heart his team played with against the Denver Nuggets, even though they came up short on the scoreboard. He also discussed how they defended Nikola Jokic and Pascal Siakam's continued hot streak. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe

  • 'The Rocket' targets 1st Olympic skiing medal for Britain

    BEIJING (AP) — When Dave Ryding gets to the start gate of the men’s slalom at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, expectations on a British skier will be high for the first time in decades. Ryding became the first British winner in the 55-year history of the Alpine skiing World Cup — and on one of the circuit’s most challenging slalom courses — when he triumphed in Kitzbühel, Austria, last month. Now the 35-year-old Ryding, nicknamed “The Rocket,” is trying to end his country’s lengthy wait for a