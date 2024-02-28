Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas are latest Liverpool academy players to come of age

Danns has had a week to remember for Liverpool, making his debut, winning the Carabao Cup and now scoring twice in front of the Kop - Liverpool FC/Andrew Powell

Liverpool prides itself on being a family club, but never has the idea of trophy success being in its DNA been taken so literally.

Two teenage sons of former Liverpool academy players kept Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple dreams intact and ensured Manchester United are the next obstacle in the FA Cup trail.

Jayden Danns’ father Neil is currently the Tranmere Rovers assistant manager. Lewis Koumas’ father Jason used to play for Tranmere. Add the impressive 19-year-old Bobby Clark, son of ex-Newcastle United midfielder Lee, who claimed an assist in the 3-0 win over Southampton, and this was more like a family tree than a Christmas Tree formation.

Who will Klopp call-up next? Maybe Zac Jagielka, son of former Everton skipper Phil, who recently joined Liverpool’s academy. And there is also Prince Cisse in the youth ranks, son of Champions League winner Djibril.

Such are the number of sons of ex-players catching the attention, one wonders if youth scouts around the country are now turning up at maternity wards with their clipboards, the next generation of data analysts preparing spreadsheets on the most productive gene pools.

Danns savoured the moment after his late double completed two halves which were a mirror image, Southampton starting well and frustrated by the brilliant Caoimhin Kelleher before Liverpool’s improvement belied their youth.

Danns was the first to whom Klopp offered his trademark hug. After accepting the acclaim from all corners of Anfield, the striker paused before entering the players’ tunnel. Such was the quality of his finishing, he looked like another homegrown star-in-the-making. He has 23 in 24 games in all competitions this season, albeit none of those previously at this level.

His contribution was much needed as Liverpool hunted the goals to kill off Southampton’s threat. Danns’ first on 73 minutes was a clever chip over keeper Joe Lumley, his second two minutes from time sharp and reactive after Conor Bradley’s attempt was pushed away.

Story continues

Klopp's Kids keep producing 🔴



That finish from Jayden Danns 😍#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/ZwVHUYsnZt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 28, 2024

One to watch 👁️



Jayden Danns is having a night to remember 🙌#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/vuiS8IDGu7 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 28, 2024

Koumas had earlier picked his spot after a prolonged passing move to give Liverpool the advantage just before half-time.

That represents some double for the Koumas family. Twenty three years ago, Koumas Snr scored for Tranmere in a famous FA Cup win at Everton, later going out to Gerard Houllier’s treble winners.

With perfect timing, Koumas Jr prompted Anfield’s DJ to play The Who’s The Kids are Alright during the interval. Another classic, Teenage Kicks, would have been as appropriate.

A first start and a first goal for Lewis Koumas 👏



What a moment for the 18-year-old!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/PSueI6vJkj — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 28, 2024

Klopp has rejoiced in his side making Anfield history during his nine year reign. They did it again here. No Liverpool team had two 18-year-old goalscorers in the same game before.

“I cannot imagine how this week feels for the boys. It feels pretty good to me,” said Klopp. “It is the week of the academy. It is exceptional.”

Klopp even compared his proteges to the other teenage sensation of 2024, Luke Littler. “It is a little bit like it is with the new darts sensation,” said Klopp. “It is fine tonight, but from tomorrow leave them to improve.”

To be fair, the goal scoring duo were always expecting to perform in the cup this week. The critical difference is they were due to face Leeds United in the FA Youth Cup at Elland Road on Thursday. Talk about rapid promotion, the goals they took with such aplomb ensuring what was already a proud week for Liverpool’s academy is gold rimmed.

Even by the standards of his extraordinary reign, Klopp must scarcely believe the maturity and excellence of his young guns. It is rather like the manager is ending his Liverpool career by engaging in the most romantic football experiment. The working hypothesis being that no matter who wears the red shirt, under his command anything is achievable. He makes novices believe they are veterans.

Recommended

No phones, no egos, no flash cars: Jamie Carragher interviews the brains behind Liverpool's talent factory

Read more

Chelsea played against the Liverpool badge rather than those wearing it in extra time at Wembley. Southampton had their chances, but ultimately fell into the same trap.

The number of recognised first-team Liverpool players unavailable currently stands at 12, and the names of those summoned from the academy require copious use of search engines. Klopp even deployed Joe Gomez as a deep midfield No 6 to spare Alexis Mac Allister another 90 minutes. He did not look out of place, Klopp affording him a special tribute.

For Southampton coach Russell Martin, there were regrets as his side made the early running and continued to carve opportunities.

“I don’t think 3-0 is a fair reflection,” he said. “ We should have been one or two up before they scored. So I am proud of the players.”

Nevertheless, this was not exactly a championship team versus a Premier League XI.

The past four days have magnified the magnificence of Klopp’s coaching ability. No matter what the personnel, the style, the system and courage demanded of the player is the same - the red shirts pressing high, terrier-like to win possession.

“We have a very close relationship with the academy,” said Klopp, who has not stopped beaming with pride since the Wembley steps.

“The way Liverpool wants to play is clear. It was set up by me [in this era], but the club needs to agree on that and everyone bought into that. You need to ensure that these exceptional talents understand that a football game begins with defending. The boys have made really big steps. We have to develop a lot and they still grow. It is special. I never had that before where we play with kids and still win football games.”

Is this winning run sustainable without the swift return of the senior cavalry? Probably not, but nothing can dilute the achievements of the last few days.

“We haven’t won a trophy since Sunday afternoon,” sang a jubilant Kop. They don’t believe that Klopp and his kids have finished collecting cups yet.