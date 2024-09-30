Jayden Daniels has arrived, Chiefs are vulnerable at 4-0: Week 4 instant reactions | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways from the Week 4 Sunday slate of NFL action. The duo start with the standout games of the day, as they go back and forth on the Baltimore run game coming alive on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes potentially losing his biggest weapon, the arrival of Jayden Daniels the superstar franchise QB and the Minnesota Vikings declaring themselves as legitimate contenders.

Later, Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the games from Sunday one by one as they analyze how devastating the New York Jets loss was, the Joe Flacco effect, why Jalen Hurts struggled, what's wrong with Trevor Lawrence and much more. The duo finish up with thoughts on the upcoming Monday night games, as Frank wonders if Seattle can overcome their injury problems on the defensive line against a dominant offense in Detroit.

(00:35) Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens

(8:25) Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

(14:25) Washington Commanders @ Arizona Cardinals

(22:20) Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

(30:55) Denver Broncos @ New York Jets

(34:55) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts

(38:40) New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

(40:55) Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(43:55) Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

(46:05) Cincinnati Bengals @ Carolina Panthers

(48:10) Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders

(51:00) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

(57:15) New England Patriots @ San Francisco 49ers

(1:00:50) Monday night preview

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

