Jaya Bachchan Calls Cops at Jalsa Post Experiencing Nuisance By Bikers

The Bachchan family is right no grabbing headlines daily. Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus. These four members of the Bachchan family are currently taking treatment for the same in the hospital. However, amid this, Jaya Bachchan who tested negative of the infection is facing another issue at home. She reportedly got angry with the nuisance caused by the bikers outside her residence, Jalsa and called the cops. Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Classic Twist on Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, Gets Blown Away by the Artist’s Singing Talent (Watch Video).

Mid-day quoted a police officer saying, "Jaya Bachchan was home when the bike racing took place and she called us and asked for help to stop the bikers causing a nuisance. We sent a team near her bungalow Jalsa in Juhu but by then the bikers had left."

After receiving the complaint, the CCTV footage of the bikers were examined and the bikes are now being tracked. On the other hand, Abhishek and Big B are reportedly recovering with the treatment. The mega star keeps his fans updated with his tweets. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Breathe Into The Shadows.

