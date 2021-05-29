JAY-Z Says He Learned How to Swim for Daughter Blue Ivy, Calls Fatherhood 'Very Grounding'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

JAY-Z is opening up about his relationship with his daughter Blue Ivy.

The rapper, who shares Blue, 9, and her twin siblings, Sir and Rumi, turning 4 next month, with his wife Beyoncé, made an appearance on the first episode of the latest season of LeBron James' show, The Shop: Uninterrupted.

When asked about what it's like being a father to daughters by WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, JAY-Z, 51, spoke about his commitment to being a father, including learning how to swim after Blue's birth in 2012.

"It's amazing. It's a very grounding thing... I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born," he said. "There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."

The "Empire State of Mind" artist also discussed his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination in February, hilariously sharing that Blue didn't have the reaction he was hoping for.

"I got the announcement [about the Hall of Fame], I was taking Blue to school, I was like, 'This ain't no celebration,' " he joked. "She walked away, I was like, 'Yo, give me a kiss I'm in the Hall of Fame!' She's like 'Bye, dad.' "

Last month, JAY-Z opened up about his hopes for his three kids, noting that he wants them to feel supported enough to embark on their own ventures.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he said during a rare interview with The Sunday Times.

"Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.' What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?" he continued. "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."

JAY-Z told the outlet he's learned family "is your foundation "especially over the past year, having spent more time at home and surrounded by family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The father of three said, for now, his priority is to "just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be," adding, "It's easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides."