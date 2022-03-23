Jay-Z condemned for ‘shockingly insensitive’ Oscars party plans at controversial Chateau Marmont hotel

Ellie Harrison
·3 min read

Jay-Z is coming under fire for his decision to host his famous Oscars after-party this year at the controversial Chateau Marmont hotel.

Every year, the rapper hosts one of the starriest parties of the night, known as the Gold Party, with attendees in previous years including Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. His last party, which was held pre-pandemic in 2020, was at the Chateau Marmont.

But Jay-Z’s plans to throw the 2022 event in a lounge space at the Sunset Strip hotel have been met with criticism due to an ongoing boycott of the property by some of its workers and celebrity guests over alleged racial discrimination and sexual harassment at the venue.

Kurt Peterson, the boss of workers union Unite Here Local 11, said in a statement: “For Jay-Z to choose the Chateau Marmont for their Gold Party is shockingly insensitive.

“They must move their event and choose an after-party hot spot that treats its workers, especially Black women, with dignity and respect. Jay-Z has a responsibility to do better.”

He added: “We hope Jay-Z joins Gabrielle Union, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Robin Thede, Quinta Brunson, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Roxane Gay, Ashley Nicole Black and Samira Wiley in boycotting Chateau Marmont.”

The union is organising a picket line outside the bash, beginning at 8pm on Sunday 27 March.

In 2020, The Hollywood Reporter published an investigation of allegations against the Chateau Marmont, with employees claiming that Black and Latino visitors were stopped and questioned when they were arrived more than white guests, claims that were confirmed by a representative for comedian Tiffany Haddish.

The Chateau’s law firm, Pillsbury, said at the time that “workplace issues are regularly raised, as at any business, and swiftly investigated and addressed”, adding that a whistleblower line is in place for employees to report issues or concerns directly to outside integrity counsel.

Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)
That same year, the hotel also caused upset after letting go more than 200 workers without severance after the pandemic hit the US.

In 2021, a Black events server at the hotel, Thomasina Gross, filed a lawsuit against the venue alleging racial discrimination.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m a huge fan of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, so working at their Gold Party year after year was such an honour and pleasure.

“They made it a point to acknowledge our hard work and treated us like human beings, not just servers. They said our presence meant a lot to them in terms of helping their party be a success.

“As I allege in my lawsuit I faced sexual harassment as a Black woman while working other events at Chateau. I can’t help but think if Jay-Z knew how Chateau treats their workers, they wouldn’t ignore this fact and continue to throw parties there.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jay-Z and the Chateau Marmont.

The Chateau Marmont is located at 8221 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, and was modelled loosely on the Château d’Amboise, a royal retreat in France’s Loire Valley. It has 63 rooms, suites, cottages, and bungalows, and its sister hotel Chiltern Firehouse is in London’s Marylebone.

