Jay Wright and other college hoops coaches react to Tony Bennett's shocking retirement

Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett's decision to retire from coaching sent shock waves through the coaching ranks.

On Thursday, news broke that Bennett was walking away just weeks before the season began. It's unclear what may have caused the long-time coach to leave, and supporters and fans potentially won't get insight into those answers until a scheduled press conference. The stunning move leaves Virginia in a bind, and the school will have its hands full trying to find a replacement with such a short turnaround.

Nevertheless, as people tried to process what was happening, another coach who also had a shocking retirement, Jay Wright, praised Bennett, saying, "Tony is one of the most talented and toughest coaches we have ever competed against. We always respected him and his teams at the highest level."

Wright wasn't the only coach who had thoughts about Bennett. St. John's head coach Rick Pitino and several others also reacted to the news.

Here's what they said:

If the news is true, college basketball just lost a man with incredible class, humility, and dignity. Tony Bennett is an awesome teacher of our game. You will be deeply missed! — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) October 17, 2024

The epitome of class. Best wishes in retirement, Coach Bennett 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9Nef85a8kb — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) October 17, 2024

One of the BEST TO EVER DO IT! A Great Coach and even better FRIEND. Congrats TB on a HOF career! https://t.co/qBQ41UEHDf — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) October 17, 2024

