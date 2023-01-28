Jay Leno's Joke About His Recent Motorcycle Crash with Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Gets Mixed Reactions

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Comedian and host Jay Leno arrives at the 26th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch at the Beall-Washington House on April 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremy Renner attends Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "Hawkeye" at El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jay Leno is on Twitter again after his recent motorcycle crash, and his first tweet back is getting mixed reactions.

On Friday, Leno, 72, dished out a one-liner about his accident — which left him with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps — while making reference to Jeremy Renner less than a month after the Marvel star's own near-fatal snowplow accident.

Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Jay Leno

"I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe and I came around the corner and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner's snowplow," Leno shared with his followers.

While some called Leno "the funniest" and responded with a handful of laughing emojis, others posted their concerns over the tweet mentioning Renner, 52.

"Not funny," wrote Twitter user Josh Dawson. "Renner broke 30 bones in the process of saving his nephew's life. Respect to the guy. Pure guts."

"Glad he's okay, but my god, the bar remains low," another shared.

Among those defending Leno's tweet, one user excused Leno poking fun at his own situation and wrote that he thinks Renner would find the humor in the joke. "First, Jay was in a real accident, speedy recovery sir," he wrote. "[Second] if we don't bring some levity to life, then life becomes just an angry journey. [Third], anyone ask Jeremy his thoughts on the joke? I'm sure he would smile at Jay Leno."

TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)

Venturelli/Getty

It's not uncommon for Leno to poke fun at his own well-being, as just two weeks after suffering serious burns in a fuel fire in November, the former Tonight Show host made himself the punchline.

"I never thought of myself as a roast comic," Leno joked to reporters as he arrived at California's Comedy and Magic Club. "We have two shows tonight — regular and extra crispy."

But the new tweet marks Leno's first punchline about his motorcycle accident, as well as the first he's made about Marvel star Renner.

Leno opened up about the motorcycle accident in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, when he explained that he "got knocked off" his motorcycle on Jan. 17, then detailed the extent of his injuries. "But I'm okay!" he added. "I'm okay, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

Renner, on the other hand, is still recovering after breaking 30-plus bones during his New Year's snowplow accident. A recent report obtained by CNN from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows that Renner used the machine to help move his adult nephew's truck from a driveway after significant snowfall hit the area.

At the time, the PistenBully snow groomer then started to slide as Renner exited the vehicle "without setting the emergency brake." As it moved down a hill, Renner "realized it was heading directly toward [his nephew]," per the report, and he "feared the PistenBully was going to hit [his nephew], so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully." The Avengers star then re-entered the cab of the snowplow by climbing onto its moving track, as he was "pulled under the left side track," per the report.

Renner has since shared updates on his progress and has said he's appreciative of the outpouring of support he's gotten. Last week, he shared a post on Instagram of himself in a bed receiving what appeared to be physical therapy, as he wrote, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️."

"Much love and appreciation to you all," Renner wrote. "These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."