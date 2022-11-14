Jay Leno Seriously Burned From Gasoline Fire

BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum - Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jay Leno is recovering from “serious burns” following an incident involving a gasoline fire over the weekend.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to Variety.

More from Rolling Stone

The comedian and former Tonight Show host reportedly suffered burns while working in his garage after one of his cars unexpectedly burst into flames. He burned the left side of his face, though the flames reportedly did not scorch his eye or ear, according to TMZ. Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center for his injuries.

News of the burn broke one day after it was reported that Leno would have to miss a scheduled stand-up appearance at an annual Financial Brand conference is Las Vegas. In an email sent to attendees, the Financial Brand only said that Leno had to pull out because of a “serious medical emergency.”

The statement read in full, “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” the email stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.