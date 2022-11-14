Jay Leno Hospitalized After Gasoline Fire: ‘Need a Week or Two’ to Recover

Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno canceled a recent appearance due to a medical emergency after a gasoline fire left him hospitalized.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement, via Variety.

Representatives for Leno did not immediately respond to IndieWire’s request for comment.

Leno was scheduled to perform a set at The Financial Brand Forum, a finance industry event hosted in Las Vegas from November 14 to November 16. The Sunday before the conference started, organizers informed attendees via email that Leno would not be able to attend due to a “serious medical emergency.” (Via People.)

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” the email said, according to People. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

TMZ reported that on November 13 Leno “was in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning.” Sources told the outlet that “the flames burned the left side of Jay’s face, but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear.”

Per TMZ, Leno was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center, where he currently remains.

Leno is a known car enthusiast, having hosted the CNBC motor vehicle informational series “Jay Leno’s Garage” since 2014. The comedian is one of the most successful stand-ups of his era, and is best known for his long tenure as the host of the “Tonight Show.”

Leno first started hosting the show in 1992 and — with the exception of a brief hiatus to start his own self-titled talk show in 2009 — stayed on with the program until 2014. In addition to hosting “Jay Leno’s Garage,” the comedian also serves as the host of syndicated quiz game show “You Bet Your Life.” He also has a role in the upcoming British film “Midas Man,” about The Beatles manager Brian Epstein, as ’50s variety host Ed Sullivan.

