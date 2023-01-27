Jay Leno hospitalized again after breaking bones in motorcycle crash

Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Jay Leno has been hospitalized again, this time for a motorcycle crash.

Jay Leno is in the hospital again.

The former host of The Tonight Show was previously hospitalized in November for burns sustained while working on one of his vintage cars, but he's now receiving treatment for new injuries. Ahead of his return to performing in Las Vegas in March, the comedian revealed in a new interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he got into a motorcycle crash on Jan. 17 and required medical care for broken bones.

"Just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle," Leno said. "So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

The good news is that Leno says he's "okay" and "working this weekend."

A representative for Leno did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Leno was test-driving a 1940 Indian motorcycle, one of his many prized vintage vehicles, when he noticed the smell of leaking gas and decided to pull over and figure out the problem.

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," Leno said. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

Leno compared his recent predicaments to another accident-prone celebrity: Harrison Ford. "You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free," Leno said. "After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."

Leno should have plenty of time to recuperate. EW has confirmed that CNBC has canceled Jay Leno's Garage, his long-running series about vintage vehicles and the stories behind them. The network cites a renewed investment in its "core content of business news and personal finance."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: