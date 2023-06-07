Jay Johnston, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor, Charged for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Involvement

Jay Johnston, an actor on “Bob’s Burgers,” “Arrested Development” and more, was charged for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

Johnston was arrested Wednesday in California, according to NBC News, which broke the news. He faces charges for felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, in addition to other misdemeanor offenses.

On the animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” Johnston voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr., a fellow restaurant owner and main rival to lead character Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin). In December 2021 after his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, he was fired from the Fox series.

