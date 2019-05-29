Jay Gruden: 'If we miss the playoffs, I won't be here next year'

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden knows he has to produce now. If not, the 52-year-old Gruden knows he’s going to be out of a job.

Gruden revealed that nugget while talking about the HBO series “Hard Knocks.”

Gruden said he doesn’t mind if the Redskins do Hard Knocks but thinks HBO should go with the Raiders and do the Skins in 2020. I asked what happens if Skins make playoffs - Gruden: “If we miss the playoffs I won’t be here next year” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 29, 2019

As Gruden explained, he believes the Oakland Raiders should be on the program this season. Next season, he says Washington should do it.

#Redskins Coach Jay Gruden hilariously pitches the #Raiders as the team HBO should feature this summer on Hard Knocks. “If they were smart, they would go to Oakland,” he cracked. pic.twitter.com/GwybiKCUUL — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 29, 2019

Due to NFL rules, teams coming off playoff appearances aren’t required to be on “Hard Knocks.” When asked about that, Gruden said he won’t be around next season if he misses out on the playoffs again in 2019.

Washington has made the postseason once under Gruden since he became head coach in 2014. The team lost to the Green Bay Packers during wild-card weekend in the 2015 season.

Given that, Gruden is probably correct in his assessment. If Washington misses out on the playoffs for the fourth straight season, he’s likely out.

Jay Gruden knows his team needs to perform well this season. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

That doesn’t mean Gruden’s take was completely accurate. Teams that hire a new head coach can’t be forced to be on “Hard Knocks.” So if Gruden gets fired in 2019, Washington has an out in 2020. No matter what happens, Gruden misses out on doing the show.

That’s probably what Gruden wants, which makes it even more hilarious that he eagerly offered up his brother’s team to be on the program in 2019.

