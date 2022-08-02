Who Is Jay Ellis' Wife? All About Nina Senicar

Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

Fans fell for actor Jay Ellis after his performance as Lawrence Walker, Issa Dee's (Issa Rae) on-again, off-again boyfriend in the HBO series Insecure. Throughout the show — which aired its final season in 2021 —, Lawrence's love life was the definition of messy, but in real life, Ellis' relationship with Nina Senicar was far less complicated.

After meeting in 2015 and dating for five years, the Top Gun: Maverick star popped the question to Senicar in Bali in January 2019, according to Vogue. The couple began planning their nuptials shortly after, but their wedding date changed not once but twice due to the pandemic.

After postponing their big day, the engaged couple welcomed their first daughter, Nora Grace, in November 2019. They later tied the knot in Italy on July 9, 2022.

Recalling their wedding day, Senicar told Vogue, "We just really wanted everybody to have a good time and get to know each other. And most importantly, dance."

So who is Ellis' wife? Here's everything to know about Nina Senicar and her relationship with the actor.

She's an actress, model and advocate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (L-R) Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis attend as Acne Studios Los Angeles celebrates the launch of the Angelo Plessas Capsule Collection on April 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acne Studios)

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Senicar was born and raised in Serbia, where she grew up horseback riding and was a competitive show jumper. When she was 18, she moved to Italy to attend the University of Bocconi in Milan. While in Italy, Senicar started her career as an actress, appearing in several Italian television shows.

She continued acting after moving to Los Angeles in 2011, and later appeared in 2017's Papillon alongside Rami Malek and Charlie Hunnam. Senicar then starred in Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad as the voice of Countdown Inka alongside castmates Alec Baldwin, James Franco, Heidi Klum and Jeremy Renner. In 2022, she played Vera in Deadline, a miniseries that aired on U.K.'s Channel 5 network.

Senicar is also a model, and has appeared on the cover of magazines like Grazia Serbia and Cosmopolitan Serbia.

When she's not on set or at a photoshoot, Senicar dedicates her time to humanitarian organizations like amfAR and International Medical Corps. After losing her mother to cervical cancer, she also founded a campaign called Ja Brinem o sebi to raise awareness about the disease. The campaign reaches out to gynecologists in Serbia to offer free examinations for women and is focused on spreading information about the importance of prevention.

She and Ellis met in 2015

Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis

Ellis and Senicar first met at a bar in L.A. in 2015 after they were introduced by a mutual friend (who would later go on to officiate the couple's wedding). On Oct. 30, 2015, the pair made their social media debut after Senicar reposted a snap of the two from an amfAR fundraiser.

Despite going Instagram official, Ellis and Senicar kept most of the details about their romance private during the early stages. In 2017, Ellis spoke about his relationship without revealing Senicar's name during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. "I am in a relationship. I'm in a very happy relationship, and that's where I leave it. I don't really worry about anything else, and that's it," he said.

They welcomed a daughter in 2019

Nina Senicar and daughter

Nina Senicar Instagram

Senicar and Ellis welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Nora Grace, on Nov. 11, 2019, the same day Senicar turned 34.

The actress celebrated the news with a snap of Ellis and herself cradling their newborn's feet with the caption, "And just like that our lives got a whole new meaning. Welcome Nora Grace Ellis ♥️ 8.11.2019."

Ellis shared the same sweet photo with a simple caption — a blue heart.

Since bringing their daughter into the world, Senicar has shared several sweet moments from their family life with fans, including photos of Nora "texting and driving" in her pink electric Jeep, wearing matching Christmas pajamas with her mom and attending her first movie premiere for Sonic: The Hedgehog 2. On Nora's second birthday, Ellis posted photos celebrating her day with the caption, "Today is a reminder that we haven't slept in two years!"

She's the author of a children's book

On May 3, 2022, Senicar's first children's book, A Star Called Slavica, was published. The picture book, written in Serbian, tells the story of three girls who find motivation and confidence through a star.

Alongside an Instagram photo of her holding a copy of her book, Sinclair wrote, "Finally holding my book! No, I'm not crying... 🤍"

She's Ellis' biggest supporter

Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis attend the Global Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Even though Senicar and Ellis are both pursuing their individual careers and passion projects, they still find time to support each other.

On May 27, 2022, Senicar shared a series of snaps from the Top Gun: Maverick screening in San Diego, California.

"Top Gun is out today, make sure you go see it! These guys did an amazing job, obviously Payback is my favorite 😎#topgun #topgunmaverick," she captioned the post.

Ellis commented, "You da best 💙"

They got married in Italy in July 2022

Jay Ellis and Serbian actress Nina Senicar attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022

ANGELA WEISS/AFP

After multiple postponements, the couple finally exchanged vows in front of family and friends at Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany on July 9, 2022. "We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together," Senicar explained to Vogue. The nuptials — which Ellis described as "the craziest three-day party ever" — were attended by several of the actor's previous castmates, including Glen Powell, Rae and Yvonne Orji.

Both Senicar and Ellis wore custom Dolce and Gabbana looks, while their daughter Nora looked adorable in a white flower girl dress. After the ceremony, the couple kicked off the party by having their guests take a shot of the Serbian drink Rakija.

"We come from two completely different sides of the world, different cultures, and backgrounds, and it was magical to see how all of that got mixed together in such a beautiful and spontaneous way with the people we love the most," Senicar told the publication.

Ellis celebrated the pair's marriage on Instagram a week after their wedding with a sweet photo from their day.

"July 9th, 2022… Per sempre 💙," he captioned a snap of him and Senicar using the Italian phrase that means forever.