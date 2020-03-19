Jay Cutler Sweetly Congratulates Kristin Cavallari over Store Opening in Very Cavallari Finale

Kristin Cavallari means business.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s season finale of Very Cavallari, the reality star and Uncommon James owner finally gets to celebrate the opening of her new store in Chicago. (The lifestyle brand’s flagship location is in Nashville, about an hour away from her family farm in the Tennessee countryside.)

As she gears up to give a speech at the party, Cavallari, 33, gets a small case of the jitters.

“People think because I’m on TV and putting my life out there that this stuff should just be very natural and normal for me,” she says. “But it’s not!”

“I can’t breathe,” she admits. “How am I supposed to get everybody’s attention?”

That’s one thing her husband Jay Cutler has no problem doing. The former NFL star, 36, steps in and grabs the mic to quiet down the room, then passes it over to his wife.

“Welcome to the second doors that Uncommon James has ever opened, here in Chicago,” Cavallari says, addressing her guests. “Not only did I live here when I was younger in Barrington with my mom, but this is where Jay and I fell in love. Also, all three of our kids were born here, so the thought of opening doors here was a no-brainer for me.”

“Everybody standing before me, all of my friends and family, I couldn’t do any of this without your support,” she adds. “So, truly, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so, so much. Cheers, and I appreciate you guys being here!”

It’s an emotional moment for everyone in the star’s circle, including her mom Judy, and even Cavallari finds herself tearing up.

“Congrats,” Cutler says, pulling her in for a kiss. “Proud of you.”

“Thanks babe. Love you,” she says. “It’s better than I could have ever imagined.”

“You have a multi-million dollar business,” Cutler reminds her.

“I know. It’s crazy,” Cavallari says. “I don’t know why I’m so emotional! it’s just really meaningful to me. I feel like I’ve been proving myself for the first two and a half years — now it’s like, we’re a f—ing brand.”

The season finale of Very Cavallari airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!