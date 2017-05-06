Jay Cutler to join Fox broadcasting team for NFL games

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2016, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) waits on the sideline before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Chicago. The Bears released Cutler on Thursday, March 9, 2017, as the NFL free agent market opened. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Another former NFL quarterback is headed to the broadcast booth.

Jay Cutler was hired Friday by Fox as an analyst to work on its No. 2 NFL team with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis.

Last month, CBS replaced Phil Simms as its top game analyst with Tony Romo.

Unlike Romo, who would have been in demand to play quarterback had he chosen not to leave the field, Cutler drew little interest as a free agent. So, at age 34, he's headed to the booth. He's hardly old for a quarterback considering the slew of veterans still starting who are older. But his inconsistency, penchant for turnovers and the negative vibes he gave out caused teams to steer away from Cutler this offseason.

Cutler spent the last eight seasons with the Chicago Bears after breaking into the NFL with Denver. He was 68-71 as a starter with a career passer rating of 85.7, 208 touchdowns and 146 interceptions.

The move to the both is surprising considering Cutler had a frosty relationship with the media, though he did warm up in recent years.

Bears chairman George McCaskey praised his ''ability, toughness and intelligence'' in a statement. He said Cutler made ''an extraordinary impact off the field, doing things for people'' - particularly children. And he did it without seeking recognition.

''We're excited for the fans to get to know the Jay Cutler we knew inside the walls of Halas Hall,'' McCaskey said.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase - Chicago's offensive coordinator in 2015 - said he's not surprised by the move.

''I guess I know a different guy than what everybody else portrays,'' Gase said.

